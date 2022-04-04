DreadXP To Bring Multiple New Games To PAX East 2022

DreadXP announced this morning their lineup of games coming to PAX East 2022, which includes several new games to show off. The indie publisher will be at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center from April 21st-24, and they will have a booth showing off multiple titles with hands-on demos of Dread Delusion, My Friendly Neighborhood, The Mortuary Assistant, and SPOOKWARE Multiplayer. Not to mention having merch and giveaways as part of their time there. We have the rundown of everything being shown from them below.

Dread Delusion : An open world RPG with a retro-aesthetic that's brimming with strange places and dark perils. Carve your own path through the flying continents of a shattered land. Discover curious towns, unearth occult secrets, master powerful magic, and change the world through your choices.

