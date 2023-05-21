DreamHack Summer Returns To Sweden This June DreamHack Summer wiill make a return to Sweden next month as they present multiple esports tournaments for you to compete in.

ESL FACEIT Group and presenting partner Elgiganten's confirmed this past week that DreamHack Summer will be returning to Sweden! The event will take place from June 16th-18th (LAN June 16-19), 2023, at the Elmia Congress Center in Jönköping, Sweden. The event will have several regional and global competitions across multiple games, many of which you have a shot at competing in. You can check out more about it below as tix are currently on sale.

Take part in our legendary LAN Competitions

The legendary LAN of DreamHack Summer returns! Our LAN is a Bring Your Own Computer (or Console) area and is a core component of a DreamHack festival. Each LAN ticket gets you a reserved seat, a port on our LAN, power outlets for your gear, and a chair. You can even bring your own chair!

Gear up to compete in our $250,000 Fortnite tournament

DreamHack Open Featuring Fortnite, a Zero Build Duos competition that debuted at DreamHack San Diego, is bringing its third and final installation to DreamHack Summer. Available to all BYOC ticket holders, the three-day competition provides an opportunity for attendees of all skill levels to test their mettle and clash for $250,000 in prize money. The top 10 duos will also qualify for Gamers8 Featuring Fortnite, a $2 million event taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from July 28-31.

Watch the ESL StarCraft II Masters

Following the Online Regionals on May 2-21, the ESL StarCraft II Masters Finals take place live at DreamHack Summer in Jönköping, Sweden, on June 16-18, 2023, featuring a prize pool of $75,000. Participation in the ESL Masters competition can be achieved through two routes: Qualify through the regional competitions and secure a paid trip and seeding into the deep stages of the competition; or register for the 32 slots available in the early stages of the competition. To keep the highest level of competition, the open slots will be filled by ESL Pro Tour points order. The first deadline for all the participants to display interest in joining us in Jönköping is May 25th. Those not traveling down to Jönköping but still looking forward to the extragalactic action can tune in during the live broadcasts on Twitch and YouTube.

Experience the Finals of Svenska Elitserien

Swedish "Elitserien," the most significant domestic league in CS:GO, returns at DreamHack Summer 2023. See the established and aspiring teams of Swedish CS:GO compete live at our LAN Stage across the weekend.

Meet your favorite creators at the DreamHack Creator Hub

This year we are taking the concept to the next level and are offering creators an opportunity to further interact with their community, create unique content, and much more in our new Creator Hub. From meet & greets to gameshows, make sure to stop by and say hi to some of your favorite content creators.

