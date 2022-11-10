DreamHack Will Take Place In San Diego Next April

FACEIT, the organizers behind the ESL and DreamHack, announced today that the event will be coming to San Diego in April 2023. The event, as we're writing this, is currently set to be taking place at the San Diego Convention Center from April 7th-9th, 2023. The team didn't have a ton of details as to what would be taking place at this particular version, but it doesn't take a ton of guesswork to assume that what we saw in Atlanta this year will probably be the blueprint for their plans out west. Tickets for the event will be going up for sale soon; however, the timing for those will be revealed on their social media channels down the line. For now, here;'s the teaser trailer and the small bits of info released promoting the event.

"Offering everything gaming under one roof means a wide array of activities and experiences are available to all who attend the three-day festival. These include professional, grassroots, and collegiate gaming competitions, a three-day LAN party, cosplay, panels, expo, art, screenings, live music, and much more. The specific details for DreamHack San Diego will be announced in the coming months. DreamHack's complete 2023 global tour will be announced on DreamHack Day, December 9 — San Diego will be one of three U.S. stops. DreamHack's 2022 global tour included a total of 10 festivals in seven countries."

"We are incredibly excited to launch DreamHack San Diego. With so many partners, publishers, and gaming organizations in California, this event is poised to be our most significant U.S. festival to date," said Shahin Zarrabi, VP of Strategy & Growth for DreamHack. "San Diego continues to grow its reputation as a host city for major industry conventions — DreamHack will add to that by creating an arena where you can come to connect, explore, win, play a part, and be yourself through a gaming lifestyle experience."