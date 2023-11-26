Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: DreamHack

DreamHack Winter 2023 Reveals Second Day Of Events

DreamHack Winter 2023 has revealed the full lineup of plans happening tofday for the remaining esports tournaments at the show.

Article Summary Joshua Rogers wins ESL R1 Fall Major at DreamHack Winter 2023.

eFIBA World Finals begin with top nations competing in Sweden.

DreamHack Winter hosts Fortnite Duos with a 125,000 SEK prize.

Day two features Brawl Stars World Finals and Counter-Strike 2 action.

DreamHack Winter 2023 is currently happening at the Elmia Congress Center in Jönköping, Sweden, as day two of the event has started up. Organizers revealed all of the remaining esports events players and fans will be able to compete in and check out today, which we have for you below.

ESL R1 Crowns The Champion Of The Fall Season

After eight exhilarating rounds and an edge-of-your-seat two-day championship at DreamHack Winter, the ESL R1 Fall Major has drawn to close, crowning Joshua Rogers of Porsche Coanda the winner. The two-day event saw the top 24 drivers narrowed down to the top 12, as they raced valiantly across an intense set of races. Finalist Mode saw Sebastian "Sebi" Job of G2 and Dáire McCormack of Mercedes-AMG Williams come in second and third place, respectively, but it was Joshua Rogers from Porsche Coanda who took home the biggest share of the $225,000 prize pool.

eFIBA World Finals Kicks Off With A Thrilling First Day

The second day of DreamHack Winter saw the beginning of the eFIBA World Finals, where the Group Stage saw eight nations come together and compete to be crowned the world champions. Turkey, USA, France, and the Philippines showcased incredible games, advancing into day two, which will see them competing in today's tournament brackets, including the semi-finals and final showdown.

DreamHack Winter Fortnite Battle Royales Duo Tournament

Following Heats 1 and 2 yesterday, DreamHack Open Featuring Fortnite returns for day two of DreamHack Winter, as duos worked together to emerge victorious. Available to all BYOC ticket holders, the three-day competition provides an opportunity for attendees of all skill levels to try their talents for 125,000 SEK (over $10,000) in prize money. Heats 3 and 4 took place today, with 50 duos progressing to today's Finals, where they will compete for the prize money.

Brawl Stars World Finals Competition Heats Up On Day Two

With a $750,000 prize pool up for grabs, there's everything to play for as the quarterfinals raised the bar for competitors, with eight teams due to battle it out on the final day of DreamHack Winter for their share of the prize.

ESL Challenger Continues Sweden's First-Ever Counter-Strike 2 Tournament

DreamHack Winter Day Two kicked off with the continuation of the ESL Challenger tournament, bringing the Counter-Strike 2 championship to Sweden for the very first time. With a prize pool of $100,000 up for grabs, with Monte, Virtus Pro, Eternal Fire, and MIBR securing a placement in today's matches with everything to play for.

DreamHack Winter's Live Music Acts Get The Floor Moving With A Final Set Of Performances

After a pulse-pounding opening day of music, the next set of musical talent took to the main stage to close out an incredible weekend of music at DreamHack Winter. Kicking off with attendees got into the swing of things as grooving Dansband singer Lucianoz kicked off the evening, followed by Swedish chart-toppers Estraden. DJ Altego wrapped up DreamHack Winter's musical offerings in style with a captivating performance that had every attendee moving.

