Dreamhaven Takes On Publishing Duties For Lynked: Banner of the Spark

Lynked: Banner of the Spark has a new publisher as Dreamhaven revealed they've signed on to publish the game this October

Article Summary Dreamhaven to publish FozzyBot's co-op action game, Lynked: Banner of the Spark, in October.

Fight against world-dominating Combots in hack-and-slash combat, blending roguelike and town-building elements.

Unlock and upgrade gear, rescue robot allies, and engage in electrifying co-op missions with friends.

Available on Steam starting October 22, 2024, Lynked promises high-energy gameplay with unique character classes.

Dreamhaven announced this week they have signed on to publish the latest game from developer FuzzyBot, as Lynked: Banner of the Spark is coming out next month. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a co-op action game where you build up and brawl in hack-and-slash combat, tied into a bit of town-building and roguelike elements. Along the way, you'll unlock and upgrade gear and rescue robot allies who will aid in your fight against the world-dominating Combots. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game will be released on PC via Steam on October 22, 2024.

Lynked: Banner of the Spark

In the year 30XX, humanity is on the verge of extinction. As one of the last survivors, you must form alliances with the robot resistance to defend against the world-dominating Combots. Rescue robot allies, explore their stories, and uncover the fate of the legendary group of bots known as the Banner of the Spark. In Lynked: Banner of the Spark, you are tasked to lead the fight against the Combots—lethal machines intent on destroying the natural world. Engage in electrifying co-op missions with non-stop hack-and-slash combat and roguelite progression. Expand your town to unlock and upgrade weapons and abilities between runs, recruit new robotic allies, and build a resistance strong enough to reclaim the future.

High-energy hack-and-slash action: Fight through roguelite-inspired missions against the Combot threat. Get the edge on enemies with mid-run upgrades, or discover a new weapon to swap in between! As you progress, unlock a deep arsenal of weapons, upgrades, and abilities with different classes that fit your play style.

Fight through roguelite-inspired missions against the Combot threat. Get the edge on enemies with mid-run upgrades, or discover a new weapon to swap in between! As you progress, unlock a deep arsenal of weapons, upgrades, and abilities with different classes that fit your play style. Build, gather, and craft to get stronger: Build your town by completing runs and enlisting the help of robot allies. In-town systems such as gathering, fishing, and farming provide resources to upgrade weapons, powers, and more.

Build your town by completing runs and enlisting the help of robot allies. In-town systems such as gathering, fishing, and farming provide resources to upgrade weapons, powers, and more. Play solo or join forces with friends: Play combat missions with up to two of your friends, where you can take on specialized fighting roles to complement the team as you complete challenging missions and boss battles.

