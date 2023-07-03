Posted in: Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: DriveThruRPG, PocketQuest

DriveThruRPG Has Posted The Games From PocketQuest 2023

DriveThruRPG has posted all of the games that were created during PocketQuest 2023, a game jam for tabletop game creators.

DriveThruRPG has officially released all of the games that were made during PocketQuest 2023, a game jam event created for tabletop designers. Multiple game makers took part in the event, which game with its own set of guidelines that they had to meet in order to be a part of the final results, essentially forcing creativity through a specific lens, ultimately making a pocket-size TTRPG in two months' time. You can read about the guidelines below and check out all the games on their website right now, available for you to try out right now.

"Dozens of creators took to the theme-making titles with scary alien invasions to light-hearted and cute space exploration. Over 50 titles have been submitted from brand new publishing partners to publishing partners with DriveThruRPG for several years. Designers had until July 1st to get their latest creations. Creators can submit afterward, but may still need to receive the initial marketing push support. There is no winner, as everyone is a winner during this game jam, but DriveThruRPG is keen on celebrating all of them for completing the challenge! Publishing Partners received plenty of support in DriveThruRPG's Discord by receiving step-by-step feedback, suggestions for marketing, and even discussing rules together. To get started, DriveThruRPG's own Sandra Lefever created a package of assets for creators, from social media graphics to templates."

Publishing Partners earn badges (on themes like Pluto or Star Gazer) to collect throughout the creation and promotion. Some badges are earned by completing the challenge to having someone run an actual play of their game. While creators weren't required to use the templates, they did have a specific set of rules for this game jam:

The game — mechanics, fiction, and everything needed to play — had to fit within 20 pages. The cover only counted if mechanics were written on them. It must be about space, but the creators were allowed open interpretation. It had to be their system or a system with an open third-party license.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!