Dronami Unveils Their New Indie Fighter Billion Beat

Indie developer Dronami has revealed a brand new fighting game on the way with their brutal boxing title Billion Beat. Taking a cur from Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!!!, this game will have you playing as a competitor on the rise in what is essentially a galactic boxing league. Will you be able to take the crown title against some of the most fearsome fighters in the galaxy? You can read more below and check out the trailer, as this is basically just a reveal with no set date for the game to come out yet.

Billion Beat is a deep and challenging skill-based boxing action game. Master a deep and nuanced combat engine that rewards skilled timing and careful attack selection. Fight through a gauntlet of a dozen meticulously crafted boss fights with multiple forms. Utilize advanced Hyper techniques to humiliate your opponent and make the crowd go apeshit. Upgrade your fists, seek advice from your Mascoach, and buy and use Dranx to make fights more manageable. Master an extensive moveset to fight your way to the top. Execute techniques with perfect timing to unleash powered-up attacks. Strategically build up and expend Energy to use Strong Punches and Rapid Flurries. Enjoy a deeply satisfying combat engine with full damage modeling. Beat the enemy's glasses off, knock out their teeth, and give 'em a black eye. Hype up the crowd by landing tricky-to-use attacks that demonstrate your skill. Learn to use the Hyper version of each attack, which is less effective yet more rewarding. Roll with the punches and beat Hyper Missions. Bet on your own skill. Ante up before each match and reap the rewards or suffer the consequences of defeat. Gain experience, hit the Lawker Room, and level up each fist individually. Customize your fighting style by filling out a branching tech tree. Buy, equip, and sip on Dranx to restore health in the middle of a match.

https://youtu.be/o8uywnnsz2k Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Billion Beat Trailer (https://youtu.be/o8uywnnsz2k)