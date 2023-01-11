Druddigon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Twinkling Fantasy Druddigon Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: Use these counters to take on the Dragon-type Druddigon in Tier Three during Twinkling Fantasy.

It's all about Dragon-types and Fairy-types this week in Pokémon GO. The Twinking Fantasy event brings forth one of the most interesting raid rotations we have had in the game in quite a while with not only solid selections in Tier Five with Zekrom and Mega Raids with Mega Salamence, but solid options in Tiers One and Three as well. Today, let's take a look at how to counter Druddigon. With this raid guide, you can take on Druddigon in Pokémon GO by building a team of elite counters using our suggestions.

Top Druddigon Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Druddigon counters as such:

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Mega Latias: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Shadow Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Shadow Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalance

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Druddigon with efficiency.

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Druddigon can be defeated with one trainer, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Druddigon is approximately one in 60, with Druddigon thought to be using the Permaboost rate.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!