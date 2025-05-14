Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Duet Night Abyss, Hero Games, Pan Studio

Duet Night Abyss Announces Second Closed Beta Test

Duet Night Abyss has a new Closed Beta test happening soon, as the latest trailer shows off more of the game and what you can play

Article Summary Duet Night Abyss launches its second Closed Beta test with registration open until June 2.

New trailer reveals updated visuals, enhanced gameplay, and a larger character roster.

Combat features seamless transitions between melee and ranged weapons plus a robust forging system.

The game's "Impression" system lets choices impact character growth and quest outcomes.

Indie game developer Pan Studio and publisher Hero Games dropped another trailer for Duet Night Abyss as they are singing people up for a second Closed Beta test. First off, the new trailer, which you can check out here, shows off the currently look and feel of the game as you can see the progress made since the previous round of testing. This includes a robust character roster, visual improvements, and enhanced gameplay that was designed to give players a better experience. For those wishing to get in on this round of gameplay, you can gain test access and participate in lottery activities through the official event page through June 2. Enjoy the trailer and the eventual test for those who join.

Duet Night Abyss

Duet Night Abyss emerges as a brand-new modern fantasy adventure RPG with an exceptional level of freedom, making a splash with its first gameplay trailer. Impressive gameplay, immersive combat, exquisite art, and captivating music, it has garnered attention from both the gaming community and media within the industry. The developers have announced plans for its release on both mobile and PC platforms. The game has officially entered its technical testing phase, currently available exclusively on PC, with an end date yet to be announced.

A key feature of the game's combat is the fluid transition between melee and ranged weapons, underpinned by a comprehensive weapon system. This trailer also unveils the game's "Forging" system — an essential mechanic for diversifying one's armament. Beyond weapons, players can also craft a variety of items and accessories, which further enriches the character progression. Within both daily quests and storyline progressions, an innovative"Impression" system has been introduced, comprising five distinct metrics: Wisdom, Morality, Benefit, Chaos, and Empathy. Choices made during dialogues appear to influence character development and might even alter the endings of quests or stories.

