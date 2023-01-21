Dune: Adventures In The Imperium Reveals New Campaign Supplement Dune: Adventures In The Imperium will be getting a new campaign supplement to further your possible adventures this March.

Modiphius Entertainment has revealed a new campaign supplement for Dune: Adventures In The Imperium, set to release in March 2023. The name of this one is called The Great Game: Houses Of The Landsraad, and it is designed to bring players and GMs more info and adventures with the Landsraad Council, as well as some of the mightiest Houses in the Imperium. 128 pages worth of content in this book to help you further your own storylines or continue ones you've started from previous books. It's currently up for pre-order for about $50, but no set date yet for when it will ship. We got more info on the book below.

The Great Game: Houses of the Landsraad is a complete 128-page supplement for Dune – Adventures in the Imperium that expands your campaign away from Arrakis into the vast and deadly Imperium. It offers the opportunity for your House to vie for power among its peers. Politic with your rivals, bring power and wealth to your House, and challenge your position among the deadliest powerbrokers of the Landsraad.

Comprehensive detail on the nature and politics of the Landsraad council and the complex relationships between the Houses that keeps the Imperium turning.

Secrets of the art of kanly, the rules that govern assassination by blade or poison, and how to manage a deadly war of assassins.

Expanded notes on CHOAM, with options and new talents for CHOAM Agent player characters. Full dossiers on an array of the most important Houses of the Landsraad, such as the fallen House Richese, the aggressive House Moritani, the noble House Taligari, and the devious House Wydras.

A Navigator's guide to the mysterious Spacing Guild and their place in the Imperium, with new talents and focuses for Guild agent player characters.

Cross space in a moment in a Guild Heighliner, with detail on space travel and managing journeys across the Imperium, with or without the Guild.

New rules for building any of the 'million worlds' that can be found in the Known Universe or beyond. Create the homeworld of your House, your enemy's domain, or a new planet ripe for exploitation.

A complete system for House management, allowing you to craft and build your domains, construct new planetary facilities, manage downtime, and gain leverage and favor from your peers as the power of your House grows.