Dune: Awakening Will Have Private Servers At Launch

Good news for those looking to form a private group in Dune: Awakening, as the game will launch with private servers available

Article Summary Dune: Awakening launches with private servers for custom, small-group gameplay right from the start.

Private servers allow control over player access and game settings, with a 40+ player cap per server.

All private servers connect to a World, sharing social hubs and a dynamic Deep Desert environment.

Experience survival gameplay, shifting sands, and political intrigue in a persistent Dune universe.

Funcom confirmed today that when they launch Dune: Awakening, the game will come with private servers for you to play on. Those who wish to craft an empire without having to deal with 300 other players and are looking to keep things smaller and privatized will have the option to form one, with a few caveats on how you'll go about doing that. We have more notes from the team for you to check out below as the game launches on PC in head start on June 5, with the full version still arriving on PC and consoles on June 10.

Private Servers

Private servers can be rented from several third-party providers, allowing players to have their own server where they decide who has access, and where certain gameplay settings can be adjusted including allowing free-for-all PvP. Private servers have been one of the most requested features by the community, but it's not at all obvious that this is now finally a reality. After all, Dune: Awakening combines the survival and MMO genres, featuring large-scale multiplayer content, mechanics, and gameplay systems with several hundred players sharing the same, persistent world. It's one of the things that make Dune: Awakening unique in the survival genre, with a broad set of features that are fundamentally MMO-like including shared spaces where players can engage in social activities, trade, and conflict.

So, how do you make that work with a private server model? Same as with official servers, each private server in Dune: Awakening also belongs to a World consisting of several other private servers rented by other players. While your private server can hold 40+ players concurrently, one World can have several hundred concurrent players. All servers in a World share the same social hubs and a massive, constantly changing Deep Desert where players will meet to both explore and engage in conflict over spice.

That means that what makes Dune: Awakening so unique as a survival game when playing on official servers, is retained also for private servers.Because Dune: Awakening features this shared, large-scale multiplayer setup, naturally there are certain restrictions in just how much you can customize your private server.

Dune: Awakening

More than just survival, Dune: Awakening offers a large-scale, persistent, and highly immersive world with social hubs bustling with other players, server-wide politics and intrigue, and a cinematic storyline that will leave you at the edge of your seat. The Fremen have vanished. Paul Atreides was never born. Lady Jessica obeyed the Bene Gesserit and gave birth to a girl. Duke Leto Atreides survived the assault on Arrakeen and is now locked in a brutal conflict with the Harkonnen over Arrakis and its precious spice.

In this unique but still familiar take on the iconic sci-fi universe of Dune, you begin as a prisoner sent to Arrakis to uncover the mystery of the Fremen's disappearance. Following in the footsteps of the mysterious desert tribe, you will learn the true meaning of desert power as you rise from a nameless survivor to becoming an agent of the Atreides or the Harkonnen. Alone, with friends or any of the hundreds of players you share Arrakis with, can you survive the most dangerous planet in the universe?

Survive by learning the ways of the Fremen. Seek the shadows to escape the scorching sun. Craft stillsuits and extract water from your enemies to stay hydrated. Build shelter to escape lethal sandstorms and always beware the sandworm.

Explore a vast, open world of beauty and danger. Glide, climb, and speed across Arrakis using iconic Dune tech such as ornithopters and suspensor belts. Visit the hubs of Arrakeen and Harko Village, bustling with other players to socialize and trade with.

Discover a shifting desert that offers infinite exploration. Coriolis storms reshape the Deep Desert, turning familiar ground into treacherous, unknown territory. Every week, players race to be the first to uncover new locations, dangers, and rewards.

