Dungeon Crawling RPG Thysiastery Reveals March Release Date

After having been in development for a coupel years and having a free demo available, Dungeon Crawling will finally be released in March

Features turn-based combat, permadeath, and procedurally generated dungeons for replayability.

Recruit unique characters, teach skills, and explore hidden forests and underwater cities.

Customize your adventure with difficulty modifiers and beautifully crafted pixel art visuals.

Indie game developer and publisher DIRGA has revealed the official launch date for their upcoming game, Thysiastery. In case you haven't seen the title yet, this is a dungeon crawler RPG that takes cues from the classic '80s and '90s single-screen movement tiles from the genre, but with modernized mechanics and fun animations that make the pixelated days feel renewed. The game recently released a free demo for players to try, and we thought it might go to Early Access, but they're actually releasing the full version on March 9, 2026. Enjoy the latest trailer here, and we'll see the game in about two weeks.

Thysiastery

Thysiastery is a turn-based, dungeon crawling roguelike role-playing game rendered in a retro-inspired art style.Play as a group of bearers of the Brand that have been drawn into the vast and enigmatic Labyrinth. Command a party of bearers of the Brand, drawn into a vast Labyrinth. Recruit while exploring the Labyrinth in hope of finding a way out, and its secrets will be revealed as you delve deeper. Save, ally with, rely on and learn from characters you encounter whilst exploring in hopes of finding a way out. Discover buried forests, underwater cities and other ancient secrets as you delve deeper into the Labyrinth.

Turn-based combat in which your choices allow you to capitalize on chance and weakness – or be similarly exploited.

Classic roguelike features such as permadeath, procedurally generated areas and randomly generated characters that provide a highly replayable game.

A great number of skills for characters to learn and discover, then teach further to other characters.

Explore different environments, investigate mysterious objects and artifacts, and meet some of the friendly natives of the Labyrinth.

A number of difficulty modifiers to amp up or down the difficulty.

Beautiful retro-inspired art style drawn in limited color palettes.

