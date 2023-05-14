Dungeon Full Dive Announced For PC & VR Platforms You'll soon have a new option for tabletop VR games as Dungeon Full Dive will be coming out later this year.

Those of you looking to have a TTRPG experience in VR are going to have a new option soon as Dungeon Full Dive has been announced. Developed and being published by indie company TxK Gaming Studios, the game will give you the ability to play at a virtual tabletop as players looking down in a living video game version of your adventures. The game is currently slated to be released sometime in 2023, but for now, we have the trailer and info on it below.

"Take TTRPG campaigns to a whole new level with Dungeon Full Dive – the ultimate game for customization. With mechanics and stat integration for 5e, players can create and modify their character sheets right in the game. It doesn't stop there, as players will also be able to bring their character to life through the miniature builder. Once a player is done creating their character, they can place them on the map and see the world from their perspective instead of the bird's eye top-down view. Dungeon Full Dive comes with a powerful map builder that allows you to guide your party to any location. During your adventure, you can also engage with the world in various ways. For instance, you can make music using instruments at the marketplace, drink at a tavern, or venture into the eerie depths of dark forests."