Dungeons & Dragons Made Two Reveals At MagicCon Chicago 2025

The Dungeons & Dragons crew stopped by MagicCon in Chicago this past weekend to reveal a couple of items, but no major announcements

While Wizards of the Coast was holding MagicCon in Chicago this past weekend, the Dungeons & Dragons crew popped in for a couple of reveals. The first on the list was the cover reveal for the new Dragon Delves adventure anthology, as we got to see the two designs from Greg Staples (left) and Justine Jones (right), set to be released this July. Meanwhile, the team also revealed a new D&D crossover is coming to Magic: The Gathering. We have notes from the team below.

Dragon Delves Covers Revealed

Jess Lanzillo, VP of Product and Franchise for Dungeons & Dragons, and members of the Magic: The Gathering team discussed what makes dragons the iconic fantasy monsters they are – and Jess unveiled the covers of the upcoming release, Dragon Delves. Dragon Delves, available on July 8, 2025, is unlike any other book released in the 50-year history of D&D, providing fans with 10 short adventures centered around each of the 10 iconic chromatic and metallic dragons within the game. Each of the adventures has been designed to be easy to pick up and play – and showcase how easy your prep can be as a Dungeon Master. Plus, the book includes a visual history of dragons in D&D over the past 50 years!

Dungeons & Dragons x Magic: The Gathering Crossovers

Dungeons & Dragons will be returning to a Magic setting, this time to the idyllic Lorwyn, and its dark reflection, Shadowmoor. The announcement was made during a panel discussion that provided a behind-the-scenes look at the work that goes into the epic D&D x MTG crossovers such as Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons, and D&D books such as Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos. The panelists included Jess Lanzillo, Principal Game Designer for Dungeons & Dragons James Wyatt, and Meris Mullaley, Senior Worldbuilding Design Manager for MTG. The team also showcased concept art from Jesper Ejsing, who MTG fans will be familiar with, in part for his history with the Lorwyn setting that began in 2007.

