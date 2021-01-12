Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Candlekeep Mysteries Adventure Book

Dungeons & Dragons unveiled their first book for 2021 with a short adventures collection called Candlekeep Mysteries. This book contains 17 different miniature adventures from which you can either start a campaign or insert a tale into one of your existing campaigns, all centered around the magical and mysterious fortress known as Candlekeep. Which for experienced D&D players, they know all of the weird and mystical properties kept within its never-ending halls. Here's a quick description from the team and a quote about the book.

Introducing Candlekeep Mysteries, an anthology of seventeen mystery-themed adventures each centered around a single book found in the iconic library fortress. All of these adventures–many written by new authors—are intended to be played as one-shots in-person or online or simply dropped into any existing campaign. Candlekeep Mysteries is perfect for Dungeon Masters who are looking to inject new characters, story hooks, magic items, and monsters into their game without tons of prep. Available everywhere on March 16th with a cover by Clint Cearley, and in game stores with an alternate cover by Simen Meyer, Candlekeep Mysteries presents each adventure as a tome on its infinite shelves, plus background information about the library fortress that's enchanted fans of the Forgotten Realms for decades. "I got my start in the gaming industry by writing short D&D adventures," said Chris Perkins, Principal Story Designer for Dungeons & Dragons. "I'm grateful to be able to work on a product that gives other authors the same opportunity. The adventures in this anthology reflect the incredible creativity of the D&D community."

One of the most intriguing things about this particular book is that it has a plethora of writers working on it. Usually, Dungeons & Dragons have their own writing staff and a few guest contributors come in and work on content, but this one has a multitude of guest writers who created each individual story. The list of writers for this one includes Graeme Barber, Kelly Lynne D'Angelo, Alison Huang, Mark Hulmes, Jennifer Kretchmer, Daniel Kwan, Adam Lee, Ari Levitch, Chris Lindsay, Sarah Madsen, Christopher Perkins, Michael Polkinghorn, Taymor Rehman, Hannah Rose, Derek Ruiz, Kienna Shaw, Brandes Stoddard, Amy Vorpahl, and Toni Winslow-Brill.

This book will play a lot like previous collections in that it will give you a lot of ways to carry out adventures from the start at a multitude of character levels, and add to the story you're already telling if you're in the middle of a campaign and want to spruce things up. We look forward to seeing it when it releases on March 16th, 2021.