Dungeons & Dragons Reveals How OGL's Will Work With One D&D

Wizards of the Coast has released new info this week about how the Open Gaming License (OGL) will work with the upcoming One D&D release for Dungeons & Dragons. The company made a new post on D&D Beyond, in which they went over some of the changes coming to the OGL and SRDs for those who create third-party content using any type of content branding. Like when you see a game that is unrelated to D&D, yet it says something to the effect of "for 5th Edition," they have made content that uses 5th Edition mechanics or can be incorporated into that version of the game. The big thing to note here is that WotC is coming for their slice of the pie. If you manage to make more than $750K a year with third-party material, you will have to pay royalties to WotC for the use of the branding.

While that won't mean much to major publishers who make bank off those items, indie developers who create homebrewed content are basically screwed as that will hit them hard financially. Especially those who make content for DM's Guild and other content creator portals that were designed to enhance their Dungeons & Dragons gameplay, and they have taken to social media to point it out. We'll see if they stick to their guns on this or if public outrange has them rethinking it, but it seems a lot of people are opposed to writing the company a check for content they made when they're not WotC employees, and their content isn't being published by Hasbro, a company that is currently listed (as of when we're writing this) as being worth $8.04B. We have a snippet of the info below.

"When we roll out OGL 1.1, we will also provide explanatory videos, FAQs, and a web portal for registration to make navigating these requirements as easy and intuitive as possible. We'll also have help available to creators to navigate the new process. For the fewer than 20 creators worldwide who make more than $750,000 in income in a year, we will add a royalty starting in 2024. So, even for the creators making significant money selling D&D supplements and games, no royalties will be due for 2023 and all revenue below $750,000 in future years will be royalty-free. Bottom line: The OGL is not going away. You will still be able to create new D&D content, publish it anywhere, and game with your friends and followers in all the ways that make this game and community so great. The thousands of creators publishing across Kickstarter, DMsGuild, and more are a critical part of the D&D experience, and we will continue to support and encourage them to do that through One D&D and beyond."