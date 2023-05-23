Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Remaining Content Releases For 2023 Wizards of the Coast has revealed everything coming out for Dungeons & Dragons for the rest of 2023, with some interesting additions.

A few weeks ago, we were invited out by Wizards of the Coast for a one-on-one media session between members of the Dungeons & Dragons team to talk about a ton of topics. Among the things discussed were the releases they had planned for 2023m as they painted a better picture of what will be coming out before the 2024 Rules Set. While the first half of 2023 is a bit lackluster, the second half of the year is packed with a ton of content. Five new releases will be coming out for the TTRPg between August and November 2023; many of these have been designed to bring more content to the Forgotten Realms as a whole, with a new adventure and new source guides for dragons and giants. You can read more about all of them down below as we'll talk more about the 2024 Rules in another post.

Bigby Presents: Glory Of The Giants (August 15, 2023)

Giants, by their size alone, are massively intimidating, but it is their magical, elemental, and mythic nature that makes them more than just oversized people. Described through the eyes and experiences of Bigby, the iconic wizard, and Diancastra, a demigod of the giant pantheon, the tome invites players to rediscover using giants as a character subclass, learning about their gods, religions, and social structure, and creating encounters that are gigantic in nature and scope. Take a dive into new kinds of giants and enormous creatures that are sure to create humongous challenges and fun for any scenario. Peer into the depths of how giants create creatures of elemental or undead varieties. The gigantic bestiary included in this book contains 76 stat blocks, covering Challenge Ratings from 1/2 to 27.

The Practically Complete Guide To Dragons (August 15, 2023)

Sure, it is in the name of the game, but how much do you really know about dragons? Dive deep into the lore, lairs, mannerisms, and more of dragons in the beautifully illustrated, The Practically Complete Guide to Dragons. These winged beasts can be terrifying to behold, but the inner workings of dragon society, anatomy, language, and hoards will be a boon of knowledge to players and DMs alike. Updated lore and art create bold new ways of thinking of dragons, for example, by detailing where they live and what is their greatest enemy – often, it is another dragon! The perfect gift for fantasy lovers of all ages!

Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk (September 19, 2023)

For Dungeons & Dragons fans of traditional dungeon crawls, harken back to the sleepy frontier town of Phandalin, where players can delve below the surface to find a dark and foreboding adventure. Phandalin was the setting for those who sharpened their teeth with the original fifth edition D&D starter set, but this time, DMs and players will find out more about the area and people for a fully crafted campaign. It also ties into previous adventures as it deepens the mystery of strange obelisks found across Faerun. Is this location just another point on the map, or does it all center around Phandalin? The adventure will take characters from 1st to 12th level.

Planescape: Adventures In The Multiverse (October 17, 2023)

Longtime Dungeons & Dragons fans will likely remember Planescape, the critically-acclaimed and fan-beloved setting from its TSR days in 1994, or as the massively popular video game, Planescape Torment, first released in 1999. This fresh, new campaign collection is comprised of three hardcover books, spanning an in-depth look at the city of Sigil, the center of the Multiverse, an examination of the Outlands and the wild realms, a bestiary detailing the wild and fantastical creatures players will encounter, and an adventure like no other throwing players into a plot that threatens to undermine the rules of reality and the very fabric of the Multiverse. Twelve factions will vie for power, challenging players to help or hurt the influence of those divergent forces. A Multiversal menagerie will present what appear to be familiar creatures, yet they are changed by their interactions with planar forces. It also opens up the imagination since Sigil can link to destinations on other locations or planes throughout the Multiverse. Which world will players choose to explore next?

Dungeons & Dragons: The Book Of Many Things (November 14, 2023)

Originally created in 1975, the Deck of Many Things is known for its power to create chaos and destroy worlds. The lore around the Deck of Many Things will be explored with new story elements around its creation, including the introduction of a new character and an explanation for one of the deck's most mysterious cards. Those legendary 22 cards are back and ready to be used by players and DMs alike. In addition, the new Deck includes 44 additional cards that can be substituted in to customize the play experience. The accompanying Book of Many Things will showcase new character options, magic items, adventure locations, monsters, and more – all inspired by the Deck. An additional companion book provides advice and background to each of the cards. This guidebook shows how the cards can be used as a traditional oracle deck or to create adventures inspired by the cards. Let the imagination wander as you build a story that excites you and your players.

