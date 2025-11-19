Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Camlann Games, Dungeons & Kingdoms

Dungeons & Kingdoms Has Been Released Into Early Access

Dungeons & Kingdoms has been released onto PC via Steam in Early Access, as you can play a good chunk of the game while they work on it

Article Summary Dungeons & Kingdoms launches into Early Access, blending kingdom building, RPG, and dungeon crawling gameplay.

Lead a group of refugees, build a new settlement, and manage resources in a medieval fantasy world.

Explore, farm, craft, and expand your village with modular building and terrain editing features.

Battle monsters in dungeons, protect your kingdom, and unlock new tech to ensure your colony thrives.

Indie game developer Uncle Grouch Gaming and publisher Camlann Games have launched their latest game, Dungeons & Kingdoms, into Early Access on Steam. This is a medieval fantasy kingdom builder that combines dungeon crawling, RPG, and management sim mechanics for a unique gaming experience. You can see mroe of it in the trailer above as a hefty chunk of the game is available now while they continue to work on the game.

Dungeons & Kingdoms

Dungeons & Kingdoms is a medieval fantasy strategy and RPG hybrid. Take control as leader of a small group of refugees fleeing from an unlivable homeland. Make landfall in a new world and start a new life. Build everything yourself. Or lay down blueprints and give orders to your loyal colonists. Build infrastructure, manage needs, gather resources, farm crops, and hunt wild animals. Do whatever it takes to survive. Then dive into dangerous dungeons and face the monsters within. Explore every room, test your combat abilities and defeat the dungeon bosses to reap the rewards, unlock new resources and advance your tech.

Start From Humble Beginnings: Forage and farm for food to keep your villagers alive. Craft tools. Harvest resources to build shelters and early buildings to advance your economy. You'll need to brave realistic full-day and night cycles as you live through the seasons and gain valuable skills and knowledge.

Forage and farm for food to keep your villagers alive. Craft tools. Harvest resources to build shelters and early buildings to advance your economy. You'll need to brave realistic full-day and night cycles as you live through the seasons and gain valuable skills and knowledge. Expand Your Village: Upgrade and construct unique buildings through a modular building system. Mix and match over 100 unique building pieces, with more to come during early access. Create buildings from scratch or make blueprints that you can edit, improve, and share on the Steam Workshop.

Upgrade and construct unique buildings through a modular building system. Mix and match over 100 unique building pieces, with more to come during early access. Create buildings from scratch or make blueprints that you can edit, improve, and share on the Steam Workshop. Master Terraforming: Sculpt the terrain and make it hospitable for your new settlement – Flatten large areas for farming, raise or lower platforms for building plots, fill in valleys, dig out moats and trenches. Paint lush grassy and forest areas or remove vegetation to make room for more roads, buildings, and people.

Sculpt the terrain and make it hospitable for your new settlement – Flatten large areas for farming, raise or lower platforms for building plots, fill in valleys, dig out moats and trenches. Paint lush grassy and forest areas or remove vegetation to make room for more roads, buildings, and people. Fight for your Kingdom: Take on the dangers that live outside your walls. Hunt wild beasts to feed your villagers and protect the roads from outlaws and raiders in third person action RPG style combat. Protect your people, defend your lands, and project your kingdom's power.

Take on the dangers that live outside your walls. Hunt wild beasts to feed your villagers and protect the roads from outlaws and raiders in third person action RPG style combat. Protect your people, defend your lands, and project your kingdom's power. Delve into Dungeons: Discover ancient ruins and temples, then face the monsters within. Explore every room, test your combat abilities and defeat the dungeon bosses to reap the rewards and advance your kingdom's tech

