Dutch Cruisers Arrive In Early Access For World Of Warships

Wargaming has added a new update this week to World Of Warships, as the Dutch now have a line of ships in the game. This update is named Update 0.10.6, and the big focus of the addition is that of the Dutch Tier IV-IX cruisers. These are mighty ships that are built sturdy and contain high caliber firepower. They have great maneuverability but also have a short range of fire, so they're more for up-close brawling. Speaking of which, the update also comes with two seasons of Brawls where all players will be able to participate in 3-vs-3 battles on Tier VI and Tier VII ships. We have more notes of it fromt he devs below, and you can check out the complete patch notes here.

Starting from Tier VI, they will come equipped with a brand-new type of armament – Airstrike. Based on real world examples of the low altitude bombing principle, it will allow players to call in aircraft and have it bombard the specified area with HE bombs. These explosives are equipped with drogue parachutes to slow their descent, and prevent planes being hit by the shrapnel.

The AI controlled aircraft will have a maximum operating distance of 10–13 km and it won't be able to spot enemies. It will however be highly effective against low-mobility targets such as battleships and large cruisers. This ability gives players a fresh way to strike enemy ships hiding behind the cover of islands. To access new Dutch cruisers for free, players will need to complete combat mission groups and earn a new temporary resource – Dutch Tokens. The same resource will be available in free daily bundles, random bundles for doubloons, and in bundles for community tokens.

Besides the ships, World Of Warships players are able to obtain the Kinderdijk Windmill patch, a commemorative flag and themed camouflages. Finally, to celebrate the event the historical Rotterdam port has been added, which authentically recreates the look of the famous harbor city from the 1950s.