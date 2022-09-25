Dwarf's Adventure Will Launch On Steam In Early December

Indie developer and publisher EskemaGames announced this week that Dwarf's Adventure is set to be released on Steam this December. This is a multi-genre title that will add elements of exploration, strategy sim, roguelike, and survival elements together as you will need to find the exit to the dungeon you have been exploring while completing several objectives thrown in your way. The game will also give you the ability to create your own levels and share them through the Steam Community Workshop. Enjoy the info and trailer below as the game will drop on December 2nd, 2022.

Dwarf's Adventure is an old school dungeon-creation-exploration game. Explore the levels or create your own to share them for others to play. Move tile by tile and take decisions on every corner. As a dwarf you are the most prolific dungeon explorer in the world, no other dwarf has accomplished what you did… And here you are, looking for new dungeons to explore! Your objective is quite simple, find the exit of the dungeon while you complete the objectives proposed, but watch out!, you have to survive and manage your resources. Find loot to stay alive, fight monsters, avoid traps… You know the deal!

Enjoy a unique gameplay close to some 90' games, where you need to decide what to do in each section of the dungeon and wait until your next spot to take a new decision. That makes the game more strategic about what to do. Do you need to fight that enemy?, maybe there's a way around… Do you need that loot?, maybe it's not worth it… Your decisions cost you energy, so think twice before act Can you beat all the levels? Do you want to create more and share them with the community via the Steam workshop so others can enjoy your design? Come and play around with the level editor and create levels as you see fit.