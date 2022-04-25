Dying Light 2 Adds New Game Plus & More Content
Techland revealed they're adding a new update to Dying Light 2 Stay Human as you now have New Game Plus mode to play. On Wednesday, April 27th, the team will be sending out Update 1.3.0 to the game, which ios designed to help address a number of issues when it comes to co-op gameplay, but it will also serve as the vehicle to bring you an entirely new addition of endgame content that the community has been begging for in New Game +. This new mode will be available to everyone that has finished the primary game as it will allow survivors to revisit The City. This way you will be able to relive the story, make different narrative choices that lead you to different paths, married with new scaling systems and higher difficulty levels, as well as amazing bonuses. You can check out more in the latest video, which we have for you below.
In New Game +, Dying Light 2 players will keep the character progression of their initial adventure, while enjoying many new rewards exclusive to the mood. Find 30 new inhibitors, well-hidden and testing every ability, to maximize Aiden's health and stamina. Enemies now scale their challenge to Aiden's level, but for those seeking more a challenging skirmish, Techland has prepared encounters with golden marks. Those special battles will sorely test even the bravest Pilgrims out with unique enemies and unexpected behavior. And for the ultimate challenge, find the quest "Something Big Has Been Here." New infected with new attacks await!
Many of these new encounters will reward players with greater "Legendary" weapon rarity and valuable items. But for those who prefer to collect titles over the prizes, Techland added a new platinum medal for parkour challenges, with goal times based on the community's best results!A host of co-op-related bugs have been patched, alongside a few death loops. And for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players, a new FOV slider feature allows perspective changing in-game.