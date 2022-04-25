Dying Light 2 Adds New Game Plus & More Content

In New Game +, Dying Light 2 players will keep the character progression of their initial adventure, while enjoying many new rewards exclusive to the mood. Find 30 new inhibitors, well-hidden and testing every ability, to maximize Aiden's health and stamina. Enemies now scale their challenge to Aiden's level, but for those seeking more a challenging skirmish, Techland has prepared encounters with golden marks. Those special battles will sorely test even the bravest Pilgrims out with unique enemies and unexpected behavior. And for the ultimate challenge, find the quest "Something Big Has Been Here." New infected with new attacks await!

Many of these new encounters will reward players with greater "Legendary" weapon rarity and valuable items. But for those who prefer to collect titles over the prizes, Techland added a new platinum medal for parkour challenges, with goal times based on the community's best results!A host of co-op-related bugs have been patched, alongside a few death loops. And for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players, a new FOV slider feature allows perspective changing in-game.