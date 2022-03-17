Dying Light 2 Adds New Parkour Challenges & New Web Series

Techland has added a few new things to Dying Light 2 Stay Human as the game has new parkour challenges and it has a new web series. First off, those of you who are looking to see just how far you can push the character's skills will get a chance to do so as they have laid out four new challenges for you to take on at the highest of heights. This will separate the skilled from the amateurs when it comes to climbing, jumping, gliding, and more around the city. As for the web series, they're calling it At The Fish Eye and it will feature Techland developers talking about the game and all of the content they have coming out for it down the road. Considering how long they kept the first game running with new DLC and updates, we're guessing the series will last for a while. You can see videos for both of them with notes from the team below.

The new parkour challenge Flying Scorpion arrived in The City, challenging all Pilgrims to show off their parkour skills all across the Central Loop. Did you pass the test? Perfect! New challenges will appear in the game this Thursday, ready for you to give them a whirl. Suspension of Disbelief – This challenge will test your wall-running skills in the heart of Central Loop!

Grakour – This challenge in Old Villedor will check all your basic skills so don't make any mistakes or you'll be kissing the gold medal goodbye!

Stroll on the river – Ready to get soaked?

My Whole World is a Glider – Fly Pilgrim… Fly high over the chemical areas and try not to fall, or at least not too hard!

At The Fish Eye, which will focus on post-launch activities for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, the developers' lives, and entertainment straight from The City. In the first episode, several Techland developers will face each other in four challenges to earn a prize and the title of the first Techland Nightrunner.