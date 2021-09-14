Dying Light 2 Pushed Back Again To February 2022

Techland officially announced this morning that Dying Light 2: Stay Human has been pushed back once again for a 2022 release. The company published the statement you can read below on social media, penned by Techland CEO Pawel Marchewka, informing the publish that the game will now come out on February 4th, 2022. Aside from the fact that they say they need more time to refine the game, no real reason was given for the arbitrary date. We're guessing all their plans for releasing the game in the trailers and video presentations will probably get pushed back for the next few months as well, so we'll keep an eye on everything and see how it all works out.

Today, we have important news to share with you about the development progress of Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

It has always been our company's goal to build transparent and honest communication with our community, fans, and gamers. Every day, we strive to grow in this element.

The team is steadily progressing with the production and the game is nearing the finish line. The game is complete and we are currently playtesting it. It is by far the biggest and most ambitious project we've ever done. Unfortunately, we've realised for us to bring the game to the level we envision, we need more time to polish and optimise it.

That is why we have decided to move the release date to February 4th, 2022.

We are sorry to keep you all waiting a little longer, but we want the game to meet your highest expectations on release and don't want to compromise this.

However, you won't have to wait too long to get a deeper look at Dying Light 2: Stay Human. Next month, both press and content creators will get their hands on PC and console versions of the game during the upcoming series of preview events around the world. They'll be able to share their experiences of The City with you.

In the meantime, we would like to thank all of our fans around the world – without your support and feedback, we would never have come so far on this journey.

In addition to our regular updates, we'll be gearing up to share some exciting news about the game later this month.

Stay Safe and Stay Human.