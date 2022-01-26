Dying Light 2 Receives New Audio Story & Latest Trailer

Techland has released a pair of new videos this week for Dying Light 2 Stay Human as we get a better picture of the story prior to release. The first of the two videos is a brand new audio story in which we are treated to the voice of Takaya Kuroda, the man responsible for voicing Kazuma Kiryu in the Yakuza series, as week as Masamichi Yaga in Jujutsu Kaisen. We are treated to his voice and passion for nearly 18 minutes in the latest story as he plays the titular character in the episode called "Takeshi".

The other fun video that we got this week is a brand new gameplay trailer they are simply calling "The Reason". This one gives a little more insight into the main character of Aiden and probes into the idea of why he would even bother coming to the city in the first place. Is he being genuine with everyone, or is there more to tell that he just isn't letting on? That will be up to you to figure out when the game comes out on February 4th, 2022. But in the meantime, enjoy both of the videos, which you can check out down below.

Takeshi, alongside Antigone, Dedrick, and Rosemary, is another story based in the Dying Light 2 Stay Human universe. Takeshi was once a lawyer in Tokyo, working for the army. And though the people in power meant well, we all know how things turned out. And Takeshi's family… are you ready to find out what happened to them? Is there even a chance to Stay Human? Why did Aiden come to The City? What are his motives? Find out more in our latest gameplay video, where we're showing you his reasons as well as some new characters and pieces of the story!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Takeshi — Dying Light 2 Stay Human Audio Story (https://youtu.be/OWj-IeePE5k)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dying Light 2 Stay Human – The Reason – Official Gameplay Trailer (https://youtu.be/2MD4gTitmzw)