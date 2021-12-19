Dying Light 2 Releases "Dying 2 Know" Video With New Gameplay

Techland dropped a new video featuring gameplay footage for Dying Light 2 as the team released their latest episode of "Dying 2 Know". This particular episode was hosted by voice actor Jonah Scott and streamer Leah, both of whom have provided viewers with a brand-new video of previously unseen gameplay this time around. They also got to go a bit more in-depth about the storyline you'll be focused on in the game and the mechanics revolving around the in-game parkour system you'll use to get around the city. You can check out the video down below as we have more info on what's in the episode to help you get educated about everything to come. The game is currently earmarked to be released on February 4th, 2022.

The new gameplay video was the focus of this episode and Kornel Jaskuła, Senior Producer for Dying Light 2: Stay Human, guided viewers through a brand-new video like no other we've seen before. The video takes place partway through the game's narrative arc and follows Aiden in his quest to discover more about his missing sister. The new game takes place 22 years after the first game and will feature twice as many parkour moves. In addition to showing 15 minutes of new gameplay, this episode spotlighted Techland's celebrations as they commemorate their 30th anniversary! To mark the occasion, Techland has partnered with GOG and with Steam to let gamers play some of their previous games completely free of charge. Even more gifts and offers are available for players—for more details, visit the special anniversary section on TechlandGG , Techland's own player reward portal. TechlandGG has received a new update letting players activate special achievements on the website and claim subsequent rewards in Dying Light and even Dying Light 2: Stay Human, getting a head start on exploring The City on release.

https://youtu.be/vhLhmg8utZ0