Dying Light 2 Reveals The Game's Main Soundtrack Theme

Techland revealed a brand new track from the Dying Light 2 Stay Human soundtrack as we now have the main theme for you to listen to. In the latest episode of Dying 2 Know More, the team chats with composer Olivier Derivière, who has worked on games such as Streets of Rage 4, Vampyr, and A Plague Tale: Innocence. They discuss his contributions to the game's soundtrack and audio production, which includes insights into the inspiration behind the game's main theme, "Run, Jump, Fight". You can check out the video below along with the song and some bonus info from the team.

Fashioned from an old bike wheel, a steel rod, several metal wires, and other refuse of the city, the Electric Psaltery evokes the scrappy ingenuity of Villedor's survivors, as if pulled right from the game world itself. Designed by DIY instrumentalist and musician Nicolas Bras, the Electric Psaltery's strings, which can be plucked or bowed, correspond with specific in-game characters. The "wheel of fate" that rests atop the psaltery makes a soft rattle when spun, which can be heard in-game when making major decisions that will affect the story, characters, or world. To truly bring the ambitious Dying Light 2 Stay Human soundtrack to life, Olivier Derivière and Techland collaborated with one of the world's best orchestras, the London Contemporary Orchestra. Together in Abbey Road Studios, Olivier and the Orchestra recorded the entire soundtrack, creating a musical experience players won't forget.

"It supports narrative by generating nostalgia in certain moments, encourages bravery in battles by adding to the adrenaline with the right tunes, and energizes the player, pushing them to try harder as they parkour through The City," said Adrian "Pyza" Ciszewski, Creative Director of Dying Light 2 Stay Human. "This close collaboration between us has led to the sound developing in line with our artistic vision of what we're going to see on the screen and blending in with it perfectly. It was an ambitious project, yes, but we had a lot of fun, and seeing the end result has definitely made it worth the effort."