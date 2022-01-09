Dying Light 2 Will Take Over 500 Hours To Complete

Techland has given a greater idea of what kind of game Dying Light 2 Stay Human is going to be, and it will require a lot of time to complete. The company has been developing the game for a few years now, and while there have been multiple discussions about the kind of development it has been undergoing, the one thing that hasn't been denied is how much content is being added to the game over time. The team is essentially making sure that when it is released on February 4th, 2022, you'll have more than a game, you'll have an experience. And that officially was backed up this weekend by the team on social media.

On occasion, the developers like to post what you can expect from Dying Light 2 as a way to hype up the game. Yesterday they posted something that caught a lot of attention from players, both who are excited to try it out and some who are somewhat dreading what's to come. As you can see from the tweet below, the team revealed the game will take at least 500 hours to complete. That is the main campaign, sidequests, secondary stories, and all other things you can do within the game's city. The team later clarified that the main storyline is just over 100 hours, so those who are only interested in playing the main campaign will only be playing through 1/5th the content.

To fully complete Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you'll need at least 500 hours—almost as long as it would take to walk from Warsaw to Madrid!#DyingLight2 #stayhuman pic.twitter.com/Sk3KFpRJoA — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 8, 2022 Show Full Tweet

UPDATE:

500 hours is related to maxing out the game – finishing all the quests, endings, and exploring every part of the world, but a regular player should finish the story + side quests and do quite a lot of exploring in less than 100 hours, so don't worry! 🥰 https://t.co/4R641zkLpg — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 8, 2022 Show Full Tweet

That is a TON of content to have to get through. Some are praising the reveal saying that it was great to get confirmation that this is going to be a game you can just beat in a week. Others are complaining about how that feels like too much and if you're playing the game slowly, it could take you a long time to complete just playing on occasion. Either way, it can't be said the team didn't go out of their way to create a bigger experience, but the reality is we won't know if it's 500 hours until someone plays it to 100% completion.