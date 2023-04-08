Dying Light Enhanced Edition Free Until April 13th On Epic Games Store Techland is giving you a chance to snag Dying Light Enhanced Edition for free on the Epic Games Store until this Thursday.

Techland has decided to give away Dying Light Enhanced Edition through the Epic Games Store, as you can snag the game until April 13th. There's no strings attached to this one, all you need is an account on the EGS and you can claim the game completely free, along with some bonus content thrown into the mix. It doesn't have every single DLC ever released, but it does come with the main game and a ton of additional items to make it about as well-rounded as you're going to get for a free title. We have more info below on what's inside.

"In Dying Light, one must do anything necessary to stay alive in Harran, a city overrun by the infected. Survive the infected city of Harran for free in the enhanced version of the ultimate open-world zombie game, complete with gameplay improvements, an additional game mode, two extra quarantine zones, a welcome pack of in-game items, and more. Outrun the infected with fluid and agile parkour, or face them head on with weapons and gear crafted from a variety of materials. Equip a vast array of weapons and hone parkour skills to navigate Harran. Every bit of gear has a purpose to safeguard against the infected hordes and protect fellow survivors. This is a game that's not for the faint of heart, but for those who love the thrill of the chase, adrenaline rush of combat, and are not afraid of the dark, as the game offers a unique day and night experience. Whether you are a seasoned zombie veteran or a newcomer to the genre, Dying Light has something for everyone. In addition, all players who redeem Dying Light on Epic Games Store will receive a welcome pack that includes the following."

Last Hope weapon

Alternator hammer

Deadeye's bow blueprint

Ratty outfit skin

Survival kit bundle