GTFO Releases New Massive Update With Rundown 5.0

10 Chambers has released a new update for GTFO, as Rundown 5.0 adds a ton of content in the biggest update for the game so far.

Indie game developer and publisher 10 Chambers has released the latest update for GTFO, as the game has received ALT://Rundown 5.0 — Rebirth. The game has changed in so many ways over the course fo its development and eventual release; a lot of what the game was going to be is no longer what it is today. And 5.0 reflects on that in a major way as they have added 58 new expeditions for you and your friends to make your way through. Just from the visuals alone in the latest trailer, this is by far the most intense and scariest of the content updates they have given it. If this doesn't put you on edge more than the game already has, you got nerves of steel. We got more info from the team below as this is now live.

"The free update adds 13 new expeditions to GTFO, bringing the total up to 58 expeditions to play through together with your friends. ALT://Rundown 5.0 — Rebirth releases today and is the latest value add for the critically acclaimed cooperative shooter. In the pulse-pounding trailer for GTFO's ALT://Rundown 5.0 —Rebirth update, the prisoners descend into the deep underground, with intense firefights to follow. There's a sighting of a terrifying monster lurking in the dark… no doubt it's not the last. With the latest addition to GTFO's series of post-launch updates, the only thing that remains the same is that survival is far from guaranteed."

"So far this year, we've delivered three big free updates for GTFO, adding new content and unfolding the story of the underground world of GTFO. With this Rundown update, the prisoners will be sent even deeper down the Complex and have the chance to find records about who they are and their character's history", says Robin Björkell, Communications Director at 10 Chambers. "The quest to discover who you are and why you are here continues."

