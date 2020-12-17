Dyson Sphere Program Will Be Coming To Steam's Early Access

Gamera Game revealed this week that they will be launching Dyson Sphere Program into Steam's Early Access in January. The company launched a Kickstarter a short time ago to get the game up and running as they push forward on the fun task of bringing you a game based on the theoretical principle of physicist Freeman Dyson. A principal most sci-fi fans may know best from Star Trek: The Next Generation in the episode "Relics" where the ship visits a sphere where the inhabitants live on the shell inside and harness the power of the sun within it. This one, however, has you building one from scratch, which presents its own challenges. The game will launch into Early Access on January 21st, but in the meantime, here's some more info and a trailer.

Dyson Sphere Program is a sci-fi simulator with space exploration and factory automation elements where you have to build your own galactic industrial empire from scratch. In the distant future, the power of science and technology has ushered a new age to the human race. You are a space engineer in charge of a project launched by the space alliance COSMO, tasked with a massive undertaking: constructing a Dyson Sphere (a megastructure that would orbit around a star, harnessing all its power and energy) to produce the energy that humanity needs.

Such a massive and complex structure as a Dyson Sphere is not something you can build that easily – due to the research required to get that technology and the sheer amount of resources you need, getting to the Dyson Sphere will not be an easy task. You're not limited to a single base or a single planet as it happens in other games of the genre, though. For you to fulfill this mission, you need to explore the universe, build facilities on many planets, and connect them with an interstellar logistic network in a galaxy-wide production empire. You will have to hone your strategic and management abilities to get there! In order to do so, you explore the universe with your very own high-tech mecha, Icarus. Whether you're pulling through a planetary conveyor belt or traveling through deep space breaking the speed of light, Icarus will be your vehicle and "body". So don't forget to upgrade your Icarus abilities while you research other technologies!