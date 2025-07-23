Posted in: EA Sports FC, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports FC 26, FC 26

EA Sports FC 26 Drops Deep Dive New Gameplay Video

EA Sports FC 26 released a new deep dive video this week, exploring more of the gameplay to come and the latest features this time around

Article Summary EA Sports FC 26 deep dive reveals new gameplay, features, and refined mechanics for fans.

Fresh Authentic and Competitive Gameplay presets offer tailored experiences for all play styles.

Manager Career gets an overhaul with Manager Live, scenarios, and evolving career challenges.

Introducing Archetypes, revamped Football Ultimate Team modes, and over 20,000 authentic players.

EA Sports dropped a brand new video this week for EA Sports FC 26, as they showed off more of the game in a special deep dive look. Aside from seeing a ton of new gameplay from the latest incarnation of the series, the team revealed more of the mechanics and updates in this edition, as well as all of the new additions they have made. Enjoy the video here as the gamne will be out on September 26, 2025.

EA Sports FC 26

The club is yours! Play your way with an overhauled gameplay experience powered by community feedback. The new Authentic Gameplay option delivers the most true-to-football experience ever in Career, while the Competitive Gameplay option — driven by refined fundamentals, added consistency, and enhanced responsiveness — is tailor-made for play in Football Ultimate Team and Clubs. Put your dream squad to the test in Football Ultimate Team with new Live Events and Tournament modes, as well as a refreshed Rivals and Champs experience.

Refined Gameplay Fundamentals: EA Sports FC 26 delivers a variety of game-wide changes, including improved dribbling responsiveness and fluidity, re-tuned run curves for more explosive player movement, all new reinforcement-learning-driven goalkeeper positioning, close-body volumetric animations, new, more versatile Playstyles and Player Roles, and much more.

EA Sports FC 26 delivers a variety of game-wide changes, including improved dribbling responsiveness and fluidity, re-tuned run curves for more explosive player movement, all new reinforcement-learning-driven goalkeeper positioning, close-body volumetric animations, new, more versatile Playstyles and Player Roles, and much more. Authentic & Competitive Gameplay Presets: The new Competitive Gameplay preset—driven by refined fundamentals, added consistency, and enhanced responsiveness—is tailor-made for play in Football Ultimate Team and Clubs, while the Authentic Gameplay preset delivers the most true-to-football experience ever in Career.

The new Competitive Gameplay preset—driven by refined fundamentals, added consistency, and enhanced responsiveness—is tailor-made for play in Football Ultimate Team and Clubs, while the Authentic Gameplay preset delivers the most true-to-football experience ever in Career. Experience Manager Career Like Never Before: Step into the exhilarating world of Manager Live, a new dimension added to the mode through a live hub bursting with ever-changing variable-length Challenges. Alongside Original Career and Live Start Points, Manager Live hosts regularly released scenarios throughout the new season curated around the real world of football, giving players the next thing to go after in their careers.

Step into the exhilarating world of Manager Live, a new dimension added to the mode through a live hub bursting with ever-changing variable-length Challenges. Alongside Original Career and Live Start Points, Manager Live hosts regularly released scenarios throughout the new season curated around the real world of football, giving players the next thing to go after in their careers. Archetypes: A brand-new feature to FC 26, Archetypes has been inspired by the greats of the game, introducing new classes to Clubs and Player Career, bringing more individuality to players. Develop your abilities by upgrading attributes and unlocking Archetype Perks to give your player a distinct feel on the pitch.

A brand-new feature to FC 26, Archetypes has been inspired by the greats of the game, introducing new classes to Clubs and Player Career, bringing more individuality to players. Develop your abilities by upgrading attributes and unlocking Archetype Perks to give your player a distinct feel on the pitch. New Live Events and Tournament Modes: In FC 26, fans will be able to put their dream squads to the test in Football Ultimate Team with new Live Events and Tournament modes, as well as a refreshed Rivals and Champs experience.

In FC 26, fans will be able to put their dream squads to the test in Football Ultimate Team with new Live Events and Tournament modes, as well as a refreshed Rivals and Champs experience. Unrivalled Authenticity: EA Sports is proud to bring unrivalled real-game authenticity in EA Sports FC 26 with over 20,000 athletes, across 750+ clubs & national teams, playing in more than 120 stadiums and 35+ leagues, powered by the support of more than 300 global football partners.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!