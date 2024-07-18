Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, F1, F1 24, Formula 1

EA Sports Reveals F1 24 Season 2 Coming Next Week

EA Sports F1 24 has released new details about Season 2 of the game as they head into the Shanghai International Circuit.

Article Summary EA Sports unveils F1 24 Season 2, launching July 24 with new challenges and rewards.

Relive F1 history by playing iconic moments and historic circuits featuring Kick Sauber.

Compete against Zhou Guanyu and Max Verstappen in Pro Challenges to earn exclusive items.

Experience Valtteri Bottas' and Max Verstappen's achievements in two new event series.

EA Sports revealed more details about what's coming to F1 24, as Season 2 is currently set to launch on July 24. This season will travel back through moments of the FIA Formula One World Championship, as you'll be able to play iconic moments from the first half of 2024 and go further back to monumental moments from historic circuits, all of which will feature Kick Sauber and Red Bull Racing. You'll also see a good chunk of content, including new Pro Challenges, Challenge Career moments, Race Scenarios, a new Podium Pass with exclusive rewards, and more. Enjoy the info and trailer here as it will be out this Wednesday.

F1 24 – Season 2

In Season 2, fans can challenge racing stars Zhou Guanyu and EA Sports Ambassador Max Verstappen in thrilling Pro Challenges. Those who beat Zhou's lap time at Shanghai International Circuit will unlock his Formula 1 Chinese Gran Prix helmet, and surpassing Max's time at Autodromo Nazionale Monza will get them a new and soon-to-be coveted item tied to the current World Champion. Two major event series will be available for players to enjoy. Fans can relive Valtteri Bottas' greatest performances in the Kick Sauber Event Series, while the Red Bull Event Series puts them in Max Verstappen's shoes as he pursues his fourth world title. Both series offer exciting Race Scenarios, allowing players to recreate historic moments like Zhou's home race in Shanghai, Verstappen's first Red Bull victory in Spain, and his record-extending fourth consecutive Netherlands win.

"Season 2 creates an exciting blend of content enabling players to enjoy edge-of-their-seat racing action while reliving iconic moments from recent Formula 1 history. It also brings back the hugely popular Pro Challenges, giving fans the unique opportunity to test their skills and experience the thrill of going against the world's best drivers on the grid," said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director for EA Sports F1 24.

