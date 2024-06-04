Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports WRC, WRC

EA Sports WRC Releases Season Five Content This Week

EA Sports WRC has laucnhed Season Five this week, bringing with it a new Rally Pass, new challenges, changes to some courses and more.

Article Summary EA Sports WRC Season Five launches with a new Rally Pass and 60 Moments based on the 2024 season.

Players can unlock 30 items via XP in the game, with exclusive rewards for EA Play and VIP.

New Season Five challenges include events in Spain, Chile, Greece, and Monte-Carlo.

Season Five content goes live on June 4, with prior Season 4 Moments moving to an Archive tab.

Electronic Arts released the latest season for EA Sports WRC this week, as you can now jump into the driver's seat for Season Five. The new season comes with a new Rally Pass, and 60 new Moments inspired by the real-world 2024 season. Plus, a ton of new challenges, such as winning an asphalt event in Spain without mechanical damage, managing tyres in Chile like Oliver Solberg, and enduring the grueling conditions of Greece and Monte-Carlo. We have more info from their latest blog below.

EA Sports WRC – Season Five

The Fifth Season of EA Sports WRC content is just around the corner, including new Rally Pass items, Moments and more.1 Please note that there will be no patch for this release, as the content was added to the game's backend in v1.8.0 (the update that also added VR Beta on PC). It will simply be set live on June 4th when the Season begins. An all-new Rally Pass will begin from June 4th, featuring a new set of customisation items for your driver and cars. Players can unlock a range of customization items by earning XP throughout the game, with 20 levels of rewards in total. Drivers can unlock up to 10 free items, as well as an extra five with EA Play, and an additional 15 with the VIP Rally Pass for a total of 30 items across the entire season. If you've yet to complete Rally Pass Season 4 and unlock all of its rewards, you have until the morning of June 4th to do so, before the game switches over to Season 5 and all players are reset to Level 1.

Season Five Moments

Also going live on June 4th are a new Season of Moments, celebrating the history of WRC with daily challenges in-game. With the real-world 2024 season underway, Moments inspired by this season's rallies will be available in-game4 shortly (around 1-2 weeks) after each event. To get a taste of what's to come, Season 4 Moments based on March's spectacular Safari Rally Kenya and April's challenging Croatia Rally (it even had snow!), are live in-game now, and all Season 4 Moments will move into the Archive tab once Season 5 goes live, where they can be re-played at any time

Stay on Track (Spain): You will need to win this challenging asphalt event by a margin of 10 seconds or more, but that's not the only thing, you need to do it without incurring any mechanical damage.

You will need to win this challenging asphalt event by a margin of 10 seconds or more, but that's not the only thing, you need to do it without incurring any mechanical damage. Sunny Sunbeam (Spain): It's time to put the Talbot Sunbeam Lotus through its paces on the hot Spanish asphalt, are you up for the challenge?

It's time to put the Talbot Sunbeam Lotus through its paces on the hot Spanish asphalt, are you up for the challenge? The Right Tyres (Chile): At this event in 2023, Oliver Solberg managed his tyres to perfection and took his second event win of the season, in an event where the ŠKODA Fabia RS Rally2 cars dominated the top three steps of the podium.

At this event in 2023, Oliver Solberg managed his tyres to perfection and took his second event win of the season, in an event where the ŠKODA Fabia RS Rally2 cars dominated the top three steps of the podium. Battle of Attrition (Greece): Due to the brutal nature of this abrasive and twisting rally in 1983, by SS9 this Renault driver was the last man standing in his class. This was until a mechanical failure occurred ultimately forcing him to retire too.

Due to the brutal nature of this abrasive and twisting rally in 1983, by SS9 this Renault driver was the last man standing in his class. This was until a mechanical failure occurred ultimately forcing him to retire too. Roulette (Monte-Carlo): In 2016, this Peugeot driver suffered power steering issues, which made it difficult to navigate the extremely slippery conditions. However, he showed resilience to battle back and finish in the top 10.

