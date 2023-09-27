Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, EA Sports WRC, WRC

EA Sports WRC Releases Second Deep Dive Video

A brand new video dropped today for EA Sports WRC as the team give you a better look at the features and modes coming to the title.

Electronic Arts released a new video today for their upcoming racing title EA Sports WRC, as this new extended clip gives a better look at features and modes. We're given nearly seven minutes worth of time to check out the different aspects of how modes will work, as you'll be given a few different challenges along the way to master. As well as a better idea of how you'll learn techniques and skills in order to become a better racer altogether. We got the dev notes and video here, but you can also get more details in their latest blog.

"Regularity Rally, an alternate form of competition present in several modes across the game, Rally School, the perfect place to begin the EA Sports WRC journey and learn all of the fundamental skills needed to drive a rally car, and Championship, the traditional single-player WRC experience replicating the real-world season, are also explained, alongside Multiplayer, Clubs and more."

Builder : Players can follow in the footsteps of rally legend Colin McRae by designing and developing their very own modern-era rally car. From selecting chassis and body shells to customizing the interior and exterior, players have complete control over creating their dream vehicle. Each part has its own traits and features, and everything from the bumpers, spoilers, and wheel rims to smaller details like the body pins, lights, and air intakes can be changed, allowing players to create a one-of-a-kind machine ready to take on Career, Time Trial, Clubs, and more.

: Players can follow in the footsteps of rally legend Colin McRae by designing and developing their very own modern-era rally car. From selecting chassis and body shells to customizing the interior and exterior, players have complete control over creating their dream vehicle. Each part has its own traits and features, and everything from the bumpers, spoilers, and wheel rims to smaller details like the body pins, lights, and air intakes can be changed, allowing players to create a one-of-a-kind machine ready to take on Career, Time Trial, Clubs, and more. Moments : Fans will be able to experience the most iconic moments from the 50-year history of the FIA World Rally Championship in the new game. From dominant performances to memorable comebacks, players can relive both historical and recent events firsthand and earn medals based on their performance. New Moments will be added to EA SPORTS WRC on a regular basis, challenging players to complete scenarios and events tied to and inspired by the real world of rally.

: Fans will be able to experience the most iconic moments from the 50-year history of the FIA World Rally Championship in the new game. From dominant performances to memorable comebacks, players can relive both historical and recent events firsthand and earn medals based on their performance. New Moments will be added to on a regular basis, challenging players to complete scenarios and events tied to and inspired by the real world of rally. Career: Empowering the player to create their own team, Career offers deep multi-season progression and the opportunity to manage a team of engineers and make key decisions in the quest for glory. Players can work their way up from Junior WRC or jump straight into the top tier of competition and lead their team to victory against the world's best rally drivers, cars, and teams in this core WRC experience.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!