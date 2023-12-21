Posted in: Electronic Arts, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports WRC, WRC

EA Sports WRC Reveals Winner Of The Knockout Trophy '23

Electronic Arts released one last esports championship for EA Sports WRC before year's end as they crowned a Knockout Trophy '23 winner.

Article Summary Joona Pankkonen secures the Esports WRC Knockout Trophy '23 in thrilling finale.

Finals featured top esports racers and content creators at Samitto Gaming Studio.

Real WRC2 and ERC3 drivers joined the event, blending reality and virtual racing.

EA Sports WRC plans for future esports events, teased by Game Designer Jon Armstrong.

Electronic Arts has one last esports presentation for EA Sports WRC before the year closes out with the Knockout Trophy '23 presentation. Organizers basically held one last event today, as several racers hit the virtual track in an attempt to get their hands on the last championship of the year. At the end of the competition, it was Joona Pankkonen who managed to come out on top. We have the complete recap from EA for you to read below, along with the full video of the race, as we now look to see what the company has in mind for 2024.

Knockout Trophy '23

In a thrilling showdown at the Samitto Gaming Studio, Poland, Guild Esports and Finnish sensation Joona Pankkonen emerged as the inaugural champion of the Esports WRC Knockout Trophy '23, held by the FIA World Rally Championship on EA Sports WRC, the game recently launched by Codemasters and EA Sports. Pankkonen triumphed over four-time Esports WRC champion Nexl in an invitational event that brought together a dynamic blend of esports racers and content creators. The competition played out through three intense qualifying rounds, nail-biting knockout stages, and heart-stopping semi-finals. Real-life drivers such as WRC2 frontrunner Miko Marczyk and ERC3 champion Jon Armstrong were also in attendance.

Joona Pankkonen, who lauded the game, said, "The whole competition has been super cool. I really enjoy playing EA Sports WRC as it has some really amazing stages, really long ones also."

Jon Armstrong, Game Designer and a key contributor to the new EA Sports WRC game, highlighted how drivers from different disciplines adapted to the new game's mechanics and provided a glimpse of the future esports plans for the title. "This is the first organized competition on this platform, and it's been a fantastic way to kick off what we plan to do in the future with EA Sports WRC," said Armstrong.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!