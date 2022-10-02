Earth From Another Sun Will Add New Cosmetics During Steam Next Fest

Indie developer and publisher Multiverse Studios revealed that they will be offering up new cosmetics for Earth From Another Sun. The team hasn't really released the game yet; so far, the only thing you can do with it is play a free demo with a couple of areas to explore and conquer. Which we're kind of surprised they released the demo earlier and didn't hold back for the next Steam Next Fest. However, for that particular event, the team will be offering up exclusive cosmetics for the game during that time.

Anyone who downloads the new Steam Next Fest demo and plays on four different days between October 3rd-10th will receive a limited edition Stygian Stasis Exo Suit in their inventory, which you can use when the full game is released. This is the only way you obtain this cosmetic item set. The team also released a new trailer for the game, as we have details about it below.

Today's new trailer showcases dozens of fresh looks at planetary environments, choices on how to use amassed power within the solar system, as well as the types of combat encounters commanders can charge into alongside fellow soldiers and colossal mechs. The new available demo also offers never before seen content including additional missions, revamped zones and explorable locations, as well as a number of co-op dungeons. Explore an ever-expanding galaxy open world full of potential. Meet a plethora of friendly or hostile NPCs, complete missions to acquire wealth and notoriety necessary to grow one's power. Choose between an array of diplomatic possibilities, from seeking control through military interventions, political coalitions, or pirate enterprises. Hire troops, buy weaponry, and build a strong army to begin the quest to dominate parts of the immense sandbox. Occupy planets, space stations, giant space fortresses, and orbiting asteroids harboring mines to exploit and loot.