Easter & 4/20-Themed Mega Raids For April 2021 In Pokémon GO!?

Niantic has announced Pokémon GO's slate of Mega Raids for April 2021, which will include a surprise Mega Evolved Pokémon appearing for the first time. Let's take a look at what's in the works.

Straight from the official Pokémon GO blog, here is the April 2021 slate of Mega Raids:

Mega Houndoom, Mega Manectric, and Mega Abomasnow will appear in Mega Raids until Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

This is the current Mega Raid rotation active in Pokémon GO right now. Mega Manectric will outstay this rotation as you'll see soon, but Houndoom and Abomasnow will both be replaced so get after those two while you can.

On Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time, a surprise Mega-Evolved Pokémon will be appearing in Mega Raids. It will continue to appear in Mega Raids for the rest of the month. Stay tuned for more details!

The last time Pokémon GO introduced a new Mega Pokémon, we were able to predict that it'd be Mega Manectric after noticing that the new Mega Raid began the same day as the Electric-themed Charge Up event. Now, this new Mega Raid will begin the same day as the Spring into Spring event, which will focus on "spring- and Egg-themed surprises." This is also Easter Sunday.

It's for sure going to be Mega Lopunny.

Let's see if we go two for two with Mega predictions!

Mega Gengar and Mega Manectric will appear in Mega Raids from Monday, April 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Great to see Gengar back, as it's one of the more useful Megas for sure.

Mega Venusaur and Mega Abomasnow will appear in Mega Raids beginning on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Now, listen, I may be looking into this a bit too much… but the two Grass-type Mega Pokémon return on 4/20? Come on, now! Seems suspicious!