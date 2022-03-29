Eastward Will Be Getting A Physical Retail Release

Chucklefish and Pixpil announced this morning they are releasing a physical retail version of Eastward, which will be coming out this May. The release is coming through a new partnership between iam8bit and Skybound Games as they will be doing a Standard Edition, which you can see here, as well as an exclusive Collector's Edition and vinyl soundtrack release. The Standard Edition will come with chibi-style stickers along with a physical copy of the game on Nintendo Switch, whereas the Collector's Edition will have its own board game as part of the packaging. You can read more about that and the soundtrack below as all of these items are now available for pre-order through iam8bit's store, with them set to ship on May 24th, 2022.

The limited Collector's Edition features a first-of-its-kind physical game revelation – an original tabletop board game from acclaimed designer Erich Meyr (Squanch Games, Insomniac Games) and illustrator Ryan Brinkerhoff, inspired by the world of Eastward, plus an exclusive cover sheet by artist Laura Bifano. The cooperative tabletop game has 2-4 players working together to rescue villagers and defeat enemies, racing against a sinister miasma that threatens to engulf the world — complete with a foldout game board, 15 food cards, 10 item cards, eight Miasma cards, and four unique playable character standees. In addition, the tabletop game pairs with the limited vinyl featuring the game's soundtrack by Joel Corelitz with extra notable work on Death Stranding, Halo Infinite, and Gorogoa. The vinyl has been made using recycled material and will also offer a first-of-its-kind package, featuring the official Eastward Board Game. The board game components from the limited-edition vinyl can be combined with the Eastward Switch Collector's Edition, serving as an expansion. Players can experience either board separately or together for an all-encompassing map of the city for an epic Eastward tabletop game night.