Edge Of Eternity Will Release Onto Consoles On February 10th

Dear Villagers announced that they'll be bringing Edge Of Eternity over to consoles, which will happen on February 10th, 2022. The game had been teased for a few years before it was fully released on PC back in June, slowly building an audience for the JRPG developed by Midgar Studio. Now console players will get to try it out as it is headed for both Xbox and PlayStation consoles. We're a bit surprised it wasn't also set up for a normal Switch version as well, but instead, they'll be releasing a Cloud Version for the console on February 23rd. Both versions will be the complete edition of the game with all the updates and content added up to that point.

In a world torn asunder, the people of Heryon pursue a desperate war against a mysterious invader. As this conflict opposing magic and technology grows to cataclysmic proportions, a new threat emerges from the battlefield. Wage epic turn-based battles as you follow Daryon and Selene in their quest to find a cure to the all-consuming Corrosion and save the world of Heryon. Edge Of Eternity is developed by a small indie team based in the south of France. The game was made possible by over 4,000 fans who supported the game via a successful Kickstarter campaign. A Deep & Strategic Combat System: Outwit your enemies in epic turn-based tactical combat: use the environment to lure them into devious traps, outsmart and outflank them to inflict massive damage. Craft your gear and inset it with powerful crystals to unlock unique combinations of skills and power-ups.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Edge of Eternity – Console release date trailer (https://youtu.be/2pCkMEZV4HY)