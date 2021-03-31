Elder Scrolls Online Reveals The Enhanced Edition On Xbox Series X

Bethesda Softworks revealed during the Blackwood Chapter Preview Event the upcoming release of The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced. In what appears to be the first of many improvements on the way, the Xbox Series X and the PS5 will be getting this edition of the game with improved performance and graphics for everyone to enjoy. By the look of things from the trailer, which we have for you at the bottom, it appears everything has basically been given a once-over wash, as if they took the dirt off everything and helped define it a little better. Those who already own the game will be getting this free upgrade on those two consoles for free, as the next-gen version of it will be coming on June 8th, 2021. We have some of the details below along with the trailer for you to enjoy. For those looking for more in-depth analysis about it, Bethesda posted a blog about it here.

Next-Gen Performance: Previously, Elder Scrolls Online ran at 30FPS on console, but with the next-generation power of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, the game will run at a crisp 60FPS while in "Performance Mode." If you're looking for a visual feast, enjoy native 4K at 30FPS in ESO's "Fidelity Mode."

Increased Draw Distance : For players who love to admire ESO's vast beauty, the game's draw distance has nearly been doubled, allowing a deeper view of the ever-growing world of Tamriel.

Improved Loading Times : Moving up to next-generation power means loading times on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 have been nearly cut in half on average, enabling console players to remain immersed in ESO's stunning world with less waiting.

And MUCH more: ESO: Console Enhanced brings about a number of other changes like improved reflections, shadows, depth of field, ambient occlusion with screen space global illumination, along with updated antialiasing and unlocked textures.