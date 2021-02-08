Eldest Souls Will Finally Be Released Sometime In Q2 2021

United Label and CI Games revealed this past week that Eldest Souls will finally get released this year sometime in Q2. Developed by Fallen Flag Studio, the game was revealed over the summer of 2020 and shown off a bit during PAX Online, but like a lot of games, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into the plans of when we might see it come out. Now we have confirmation we'll see the game sometime in late-Spring or early-Summer 2021. The game will have you playing as a lone knight who must battle a series of ancient gods who have escaped their prison and are currently wreaking havoc on the world. You must quest forward try to bring balance back to the world they now destroy. We have more info on the game here as we wait for a proper release date.

In Eldest Souls, the Old Gods have broken free from their long imprisonment, and are determined to wreak a terrible vengeance on all those who defied them. Unleashing a great Desolation upon the world, farmlands turn to deserts, rivers to dust. One final hope for humanity remains; players must take on the role of a lone warrior. A lone warrior with a single mission. The Old Gods – Slaying Gods is no easy task. Players must prepare for increasingly challenging – yet fair – encounters. Each God will present a unique conflict, but unique powers and abilities await those who triumph.

– Slaying Gods is no easy task. Players must prepare for increasingly challenging – yet fair – encounters. Each God will present a unique conflict, but unique powers and abilities await those who triumph. Your Build. Your Rules. – Players can adapt their playstyle against each Old God thanks to a unique character progression system. By combining different powers and abilities, players are able to create hundreds of unique builds!

Players can adapt their playstyle against each Old God thanks to a unique character progression system. By combining different powers and abilities, players are able to create hundreds of unique builds! A Dying World. – Eldest Souls is set in an ancient, crumbling Citadel, the former prison of the Old Gods. This monument to humanity's hubris has long been forgotten, and something dark has taken root deep within.