Electabuzz Community Day Review for Pokémon GO

Electabuzz Community Day has ended in most timezones in Pokémon GO. This is the first of an unusual two-Community-Day month this November 2020, which will continue with next Saturday's Magmar Community Day. Was Electabuzz a worthy choice for Community Day in Pokémon GO?

Like Magikarp, Gastly, and Charmander before it, Electabuzz continued the trend that Niantic started in 2020 by giving Community Days to Pokémon that have already had their Shinies released. While the Pokémon GO playerbase has gotten used to this redefined idea of Community Day in some way, Electabuzz is by far the least offensive of the already released Shinies. Before today, the only way to obtain a Shiny Electabuzz or Electivire was to hatch a Shiny Elekid and evolve it up. With the babies gone from 7KM Eggs for the better part of the year, doing this has been impossible in Pokémon GO for some time, which made this a welcome choice. Also, while Elekid and Electivire are somewhat underwhelming Shinies, the burnt orange Electabuzz was thrilling to see in the wild.

As far as the special movie, Flamethrower could be okay on Electivire, but it's nothing to get too excited over. It falls in the category of worth having without being essential as with Hydro Cannon on Swampert or Rock Wrecker on Rhyperior, for example. The bonuses and Researches for Electabuzz Community Day were great as well. The free Timed Research provided Sinnoh Stones for whoever needed those and the paid Special Research was fair, easy to complete, and provided worthy rewards.

For those still looking for a Shiny Elekid, its presence in 2KM Eggs paired with the bonus of 1/4 hatch distance was perfect. This bonus was great even for those who weren't after a Shiny Elekid like myself, for example, as I spent the second half of Community Day battling Team GO Rocket leaders and cutting the hatch distance of 12KM Eggs down to 2KM. While the reigning champion of Community Day bonuses in Pokémon GO is triple catch Stardust, 1/4 hatch distance is a close second.

While most players likely still hold out hope for a return to the hype of past Community Days, this was easily the best Community Day since Rhyhorn back in February.