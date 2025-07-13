Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Elsewhere Electric, Games by Stitch

Elsewhere Electric To Launch For VR & Mobile This Month

Elsewhere Electric takes players on a unique experience, as one player puts on a VR headset while working with another on mobile

Article Summary Elsewhere Electric launches this month for Meta Quest, Steam, Google Play, and the App Store

Innovative co-op gameplay links one VR player and one mobile user in a puzzle adventure

Solve environmental puzzles, decode ciphers, and gain new abilities to advance through the game

Work together to uncover the power plant’s secrets and survive threats from invisible creatures

VR developer and publisher Games by Stitch have a unique game coming out later this month, as Elsewhere Electric is set to launch in less than two weeks. This title mixes two different platforms as one player will use a VR headset while the other player uses a mobile device, as you work together toward a single goal. It feels a bit like Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, only with both players having interactive elements. The team recently released a new gameplay trailer, which we have for you here to check out, as the game will be released on Meta Quest, Steam, the App Store, and Google Play on July 23, 2025.

Elsewhere Electric

Imagine if The Witness and Severance had a baby, and that baby had to investigate an impossible power plant. Co-op gameplay with one player in a headset, one on a mobile phone, but with substance. It's a full puzzle adventure built around two-player communication.

You're two parts of a crucial team that has been sent by the executives of Elsewhere Electric to get their facility back online. One player, the Operator, must stay back in the van and relay information to the Installer as they make their way through the facility. You need to depend on your sights, senses, and your buddy to make it out alive. Unlock abilities to discover the true extent of the facility's secrets. Discover more about the invisible creatures that won't leave you to do your work. Decode the symbols and solve puzzles that block your path.

Co-op gameplay: the mobile app is available for free on Google Play and the App Store

Communicate and share information that is unique to each player

Solve environmental puzzles

Gain new abilities to reconfigure the maze

Decode the ciphered language

Fend against invisible creatures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!