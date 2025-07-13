Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Elsewhere Electric, Games by Stitch
Elsewhere Electric To Launch For VR & Mobile This Month
Elsewhere Electric takes players on a unique experience, as one player puts on a VR headset while working with another on mobile
VR developer and publisher Games by Stitch have a unique game coming out later this month, as Elsewhere Electric is set to launch in less than two weeks. This title mixes two different platforms as one player will use a VR headset while the other player uses a mobile device, as you work together toward a single goal. It feels a bit like Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, only with both players having interactive elements. The team recently released a new gameplay trailer, which we have for you here to check out, as the game will be released on Meta Quest, Steam, the App Store, and Google Play on July 23, 2025.
Elsewhere Electric
Imagine if The Witness and Severance had a baby, and that baby had to investigate an impossible power plant. Co-op gameplay with one player in a headset, one on a mobile phone, but with substance. It's a full puzzle adventure built around two-player communication.
Co-op gameplay: the mobile app is available for free on Google Play and the App Store
Communicate and share information that is unique to each player
Solve environmental puzzles
Gain new abilities to reconfigure the maze
Decode the ciphered language
Fend against invisible creatures