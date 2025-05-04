Posted in: Assemble Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Endzone 2, Gentlymad Studios

Endzone 2 Releases New Dangers & Progression Update

Endzone 2 has been given the new Dangers & Progression update, in what might be the last major update before the game's full release

Article Summary Endzone 2 unveils the major Dangers & Progression update ahead of its full release.

Manage radiation with new decontamination tools and strategic building placement challenges.

Settler health now hinges on hospital care, sickness outbreaks, and sandstorm damage control.

Morale gets risky upgrades with facilities like bars and coffee shops powered by crafted goods.

Assemble Entertainment and developer Gentlymad Studios dropped what might be the last major update for Endzone 2 in Early Access before the game is fully released. The game has been in the works for almost two years in the public eye, not counting on what they were doing before it was announced, with a regular set of updates happening ever since it came to EA. This latest update brings about several new additions to the game, including strategies around radiation, hospitals and how they treat sicknesses, the ravages of sandstorms on the land, dealing with overall health, and dealing with the morale among those you are trying to survive with. We have more detail about it below, along with a video above showing off what's been added, as we're just waiting to see when the game will be fully released.

Endzone 2 – Dangers & Progression

This latest update brings the game closer to its roots – drawing inspiration from its predecessor Endzone – A World Apart – with a renewed focus on radiation management, settler health, and meaningful survival decisions. This ground-breaking post-apocalyptic strategic experience is surging forwards with another major update to ensure it will become a genre-defining epic upon release. In this impressive multi-layered strategy game, players explore, colonize, and manage multiple settlements across a deadly, ever-changing world where radiation, resource scarcity, and natural disasters constantly test your planning and resilience.

Radiation Reimagined : Strategic building placement and new decontamination tools like the Decontaminator and Water-tower are essential for survival.

: Strategic building placement and new decontamination tools like the Decontaminator and Water-tower are essential for survival. Sickness and Hospitals : Outbreaks now directly impact settlers, who can recover naturally or through player-managed medical care.

: Outbreaks now directly impact settlers, who can recover naturally or through player-managed medical care. Sandstorms with Bite : Storms now damage buildings directly, requiring repair crews and resource management to keep settlements running.

: Storms now damage buildings directly, requiring repair crews and resource management to keep settlements running. Morale vs. Health: Boost confidence at your own risk with new buildings like the Bar and Coffee Shop, fueled by craftable Beer and Weed.

