Endzone 2 To Receive Major Update Later This Month

Endzone 2 is getting a major update in Early Access later this month, providing players with electricity options and new upgrades

Article Summary Major Endzone 2 update brings electricity and upcycling mechanics to enhance settlements on October 25.

New structures like Wind Turbines let players generate and distribute power in their communities.

Transform ruins into valuable buildings and engage in new side missions focused on upcycling.

Explore the newly added Church with new quests and resource opportunities in survival city-sim Endzone 2.

Assemble Entertainment and developer Gentlymad Studios will release a new major update for Endzone 2 as the game still sits in Early Access on Steam. The update will center around electricity and upcycling, as players will get new mechanics and additions that can generate and distribute power to enhance their settlements. These include Wind Turbines and Solar Collectors, along with the ability to turn ruins into valuable buildings with the resources left behind. We have more details below as the update drops on October 25.

October 2024 Update

Power Your Zone With Electricity: Generate and distribute electricity with new structures like Wind Turbines, Biogas Power Plants, Solar Collectors, and more. Power your buildings to thrive within your settlement.

Generate and distribute electricity with new structures like Wind Turbines, Biogas Power Plants, Solar Collectors, and more. Power your buildings to thrive within your settlement. Upcycle and Transform Ruins: Turn specific ruins, such as Mines and Warehouses, into valuable buildings, maximizing your resources.

Turn specific ruins, such as Mines and Warehouses, into valuable buildings, maximizing your resources. New Side Missions: Engage in eight new side missions focused on upcycling and electricity, alongside a mini tutorial to help you get started.

Engage in eight new side missions focused on upcycling and electricity, alongside a mini tutorial to help you get started. New Expedition: Explore the newly added Church, offering new quests and resource opportunities.

Endzone 2

Endzone 2 combines elements of survival and city building/colony sims in order to create a new and unique twist on these familiar genres. Players are able to freely choose their starting point and venture into a variety of different locations that are hiding valuable and unique resources and loot. They will also be able to create and manage multiple settlements and fight against the unforgiving and ever-changing environment. When players aren't exploring, they'll need to build, develop, and expand their settlements and secure economic progress by researching buildings and technologies and refining resources to create optimized production lines in order to keep up with the size of their growing community. Players will also be tasked with establishing trade routes between habitable grounds and traders.

Only the Strongest Survive: Pull together a settlement of humanity's last survivors and take on an ever-changing environment in a world constantly being threatened.

Pull together a settlement of humanity's last survivors and take on an ever-changing environment in a world constantly being threatened. Explore the Badlands: Venture through the treacherous badlands, a terrain riddled with ancient ruins, uncover hidden loot, and take on daring missions.

Venture through the treacherous badlands, a terrain riddled with ancient ruins, uncover hidden loot, and take on daring missions. Uncover Resources: Travel to habitable zones full of unique resources and daunting challenges, giving rise to multiple settlements under your command.

Travel to habitable zones full of unique resources and daunting challenges, giving rise to multiple settlements under your command. Build Your New Home: Build up, develop, and expand your settlements. Make progress by researching new buildings, technologies and refined resources, as well as optimized production lines.

Build up, develop, and expand your settlements. Make progress by researching new buildings, technologies and refined resources, as well as optimized production lines. Trade and Manage: Master your trade skills and establish trade routes between your zones.

