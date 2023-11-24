Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games

Enotria: The Last Song Announces Closed Beta Test

Enotria: The Last Song will be holding a Closed Beta Test, as you can pre-register for it now with the test happening in December.

Article Summary Join Enotria: The Last Song's Closed Beta Test starting December 15 by signing up now.

Immerse yourself in a sunlit world rooted in Italian folklore, featuring dark secrets.

Adapt your playstyle with various Masks, offering unique abilities and customizable loadouts.

Experience a flexible combat system, altering reality and chaining powerful riposte attacks.

Indie game developer and publisher Jyamma Games confirmed that they will hold a Closed Beta Test for their new game, Enotria: The Last Song. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this is a soulslike title that takes on a story inspired by Italian folklore in a sun-lit country where "the brightest sun casts the darkest shadow." If you want to try the game out during the CBT, players can go to the game's website and sign up now, with the test set to kick off on December 15. You can learn more about it below.

"Enotria: The Last Song is a thrilling Soulsike set in a sun-lit land inspired by Italian folklore and filled with danger. The world has been gripped by the Canovaccio – a twisted eternal play that keeps everything in an unnatural stasis. You, Maskless One, are the only one without a given role and master of your destiny. Defeat the fearsome Authors that created it and free the world from stagnation by harnessing the power of Ardore. Become the Mask of Change."

Summer Souls: Enotria is a beautiful sun-lit land inspired by Italian nature that hides dark secrets behind its bright facades, and it is up to you to unravel the mysteries of this stunning world.

Many Masks, One Face: Don your fallen foes' Masks to take on their roles, enabling new ways to play, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. Swap between up to three customizable Loadouts at any time.

Path Of Innovators: Expand your playstyle options through a unique pool of talents in the Path of Innovators. Slot talents into Masks to create custom builds on a single screen and experience a unique system that makes theory-crafting and altering playstyle for each situation easier than ever.

Unparalleled Flexibility: Choose strategically which Mask will face the dangers of Enotria and swap between up to three custom load-outs at any time. Each loadout allows you to try out a new playstyle without the burden of a respec.

Alter Reality: Channel the power of Ardore to dynamically alter reality. Swap strategically between environmental states to solve puzzles, reveal secrets, traverse a decaying world, and gain a strategic edge in battles.

Awaken Your Potential: Break an enemy's posture to enable a devastating riposte attack, which grants you the mighty Awakened buff. Chain kills and swap between Masks to alter the boons you receive to best match the opponent.

