Epic Games Will Make Good To Fortnite Players For Outage

Epic Games announced this week that after suffering a major outage to Fortnite this week, they plan to make it up to everyone. If you did catch the news this week, the entire matchmaking server for Fortnite went down a couple of days ago. Several hours went by with little updates about "stability issues" and vague confirmations that said they were working on the problem, but when they finally came back online, no real explanation was given. In fact, when it was solved, this was about the only thing they said.

That didn't really sit well with a lot of people, who for some couldn't even access their Epic Games Store launcher app or account while the outage was happening, leaving many to believe their accounts may have been hacked or they lost access to it and all the games in their library. And even after it was fixed, as you can see int he replies to that post, many still couldn't log on for hours afterward.

Once the company confirmed everything was on the up and up and servers were working everywhere, they sent out this pair of tweets to kind of calm people down over the entire fiasco. Basically, they're promising everyone in the server a special free gift of some kind, but they've made no allusions as to what it could be. We're guessing free skins or something like that.

Fortnite game servers are back online and the Winterfest continues! ❄️ We appreciate everyone's understanding as we worked to resolve these issues and we'll have more details next week on what we're doing to help you make up for lost time. pic.twitter.com/ruLmG4xHgk — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 29, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Already opened all your presents but still see one extra present left to open? Sit tight, we're working on that. 🎁 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 29, 2021 Show Full Tweet

The most peculiar piece of business here is that the devs have yet to tell everyone what the issue was and why it took so many hours to resolve the issue when previous problems like this took maybe an hour at best to resolve. It would make sense if it was tied to some of the AWS problems we've been seeing in December, but at the moment, the company really has no comment as to what to place.