Episode Three Of Ghost Recon Breakpoint Arrives This Month

During yesterday's UbiForward event, Ubisoft revealed the details to the third episode of Ghost Recon Breakpoint coming out this month. The update will feature the new adventure Red Patriot, as you will also be given a new class in The Pathfinder. There will also be the addition of a few new PVP maps and a special live event that will take place during the episode. Everything will go live in the game on September 15th. You can read a little more about the additions below.

A new story Adventure: Red Patriot begins when Trey Stone asks Raven's Rock, a Russian separatist group and their agents, the Bodarks, to plan attacks on US soil. Nomad is assigned a simple mission: take down everyone involved in Stone's plan and the Bodarks. The Adventure will offer a branching storyline and optional mission objectives for a diversity of approaches. All players will get access to two free missions and can purchase the full adventure afterward, but Year 1 Pass owners can play the adventure's 10 missions in full. Upon completing missions, players will unlock 26 high-quality rewards.

A new class with one-week exclusivity for Year One pass owners starting September 15. Pathfinder class lets player control a rogue Azraёl drone through their special ability, the Armaros Interface. Their special tool, the Uplink Protocol, refills the Pathfinder skill gauge and is only found in well-hidden tactical caches with other high-quality loot. Pathfinders' passive skills include: Tactical Cache Identification, which allows them to highlight caches; Scout Vision, which allows for white-hot thermal vision; and Wild Metabolism, which allows for ration effects to last longer and to be more powerful.

PVP updates, including a new map, three new missions and a Pathfinder class adaptation. The new PvP milestone missions are related to the Pathfinder class and offer two exclusive rewards for completing achievements.