EPOS Expands Their Partnership With BLAST Premier

EPOS revealed this week they have officially extended their partnership with esports tournament organizer BLAST Premier. The finer details of the deal were not released about how long it would be and if any money was exchanged, but we do know some of the superficial stuff you'll see moving forward. The expanded partnership will see EPOS be a part of broadcast segments and player activations, as well as having them help raise awareness about how premium audio gear. Essentially, the company will maintain a presence across all CS:GO tournaments BLAST holds during 2021, as you'll see their branding featured heavily across all seven events. There will also be more branded content opportunities and several bespoke giveaway opportunities in the future. We got a couple of quotes about the deal from both parties below as it will essentially go into effect immediately.

"This partnership has really helped bring to light the importance of audio and communication in the world of esports through engaging and informative content, insight and activations. We are always thrilled when our partners renew and expand as it is testament to everyone's hard work and collaboration. As we look toward our second year, we hope to continue to do this while looking to leverage BLAST Premier's record-breaking global reach to help promote EPOS' latest products and audio expertise," said Leo Matlock, VP Commercial at BLAST. "We are excited to continue our partnership with BLAST Premier. The first year of our partnership has brought attention to the importance of audio and communication at the highest level of competition. BLAST Premier and EPOS have a great fit as premium brands in their respective areas, and we look forward to continuing to bring high quality engaging content to the fans," said Maja Sand-Grimnitz, Head of Global Marketing, Gaming at EPOS.