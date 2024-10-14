Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Burgee Media, Erenshor

Erenshor Reveals More Info Along With Steam Next Fest Demo

Erenshor is giving players a chance to try out the simulated MMORPG, as they have a free demo available today for Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Try the new Erenshor demo during Steam Next Fest, available from October 14-21.

Experience MMORPG gameplay alone, surrounded by AI-driven SimPlayers.

Explore Erenshor’s divided world with unique zones and secrets to uncover.

Embark on quests with hundreds of NPCs and collectible rewards.

Indie game developer and publisher Burgee Media has released a new demo for their game Erenshor, along with new details about the game in general. The team dropped new details and a trailer for the game, as you will have a chance to play this unique "simulated MMORPG" game in a limited capacity from October 14-21. Enjoy everything we have for you here as the demo will go live later this morning.

Erenshor

Erenshor is a single-player adventure designed to capture the gameplay and feeling of an MMORPG. You will meet and group with hundreds of Erenshor's SimPlayers – which are AI-driven* players who persistently exist in the world, who progress independently, and who will always be ready to group and adventure alongside you whenever you're ready. The SimPlayers all have their own personalities and motivations, as well as their own opinions of you and of the other players. You'll find favorites, and together, you'll conquer the world of Erenshor one rare drop at a time. Players will spend dozens or even hundreds of hours working on their characters. By the time they've reached the end game they'll be carrying godly weapons, long-lost spells, and legendary armor into battle – where they'll be nearly untouchable for all but the most fearsome opponents in Erenshor.

MMORPG Gameplay Without the Commitment: In Erenshor, players can revisit the feeling of MMORPG gameplay at their own pace and on their own time. Have to leave a raid early? Have to ditch your group for family time? Do it! Nobody will hold it against them, and they can pick up where they left off next time.

In Erenshor, players can revisit the feeling of MMORPG gameplay at their own pace and on their own time. Have to leave a raid early? Have to ditch your group for family time? Do it! Nobody will hold it against them, and they can pick up where they left off next time. Alone, but Never Lonely: Erenshor boasts a population of "SimPlayers" who will adventure right alongside you. They'll join your groups, insult your fashion, invite you to raids, and, most importantly–they'll progress on their own.

Erenshor boasts a population of "SimPlayers" who will adventure right alongside you. They'll join your groups, insult your fashion, invite you to raids, and, most importantly–they'll progress on their own. A World Divided: Erenhor's world is divided into separate 'zones.' Areas are unique to themselves and can be traversed at will–whether you're equipped or not. Explore cities, dungeons, tombs, forests, beaches, forts, meadows, caves, and mountain ranges–a huge world to explore with secrets in every corner.

Erenhor's world is divided into separate 'zones.' Areas are unique to themselves and can be traversed at will–whether you're equipped or not. Explore cities, dungeons, tombs, forests, beaches, forts, meadows, caves, and mountain ranges–a huge world to explore with secrets in every corner. Hundreds of Quests and NPCs to Discover: Though the adventure is a single-player experience, that doesn't mean the world of Erenshor is a ghost town. Players will meet and interact with hundreds of in-world NPCs, many with quests to give or gossip to share.

